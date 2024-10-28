Toulouse-based Beyond Aero raises $44M to electrify aviation

Beyond Aero plans to electrify aviation, starting with business aviation. Business aviation is the most emissions-intensive segment per passenger, producing ten times more CO2 per person than commercial flights, and under growing scrutiny. It has begun deploying $12M to build the world’s most powerful integrated Hydrogen Electric Powertrain Lab. Beyond Aero’s aircraft, One is designed to carry 6 to 8 passengers for 800 nautical miles and is expected to enter the market by 2030.