Toulouse-based Beyond Aero raises $44M to electrify aviation

Giant Ventures, the leading purpose-driven fund, co-led the Series A round alongside Bpifrance through the “Deeptech 2030” fund, which is managed on behalf of France 2030.
“Eloa Guillotin is the most visionary leader in aerospace today. Her bold ambition to reshape aviation with electric, hydrogen-powered aircraft aligns perfectly with our mission to back purpose-driven founders solving the world’s biggest challenges.” commented Jon Dishotsky, Partner at Giant Ventures
"We have formed a powerful alliance of investors from Europe and the U.S. Giant Ventures offers invaluable guidance, a client network, and a global perspective. Initialized Capital, having supported us since the Seed round, brings founder experience in scaling industry leaders. Bpifrance represents the solid national commitment of the France 2030 plan to clean energy innovation. With prominent public figures who share our vision, we are making aviation electric and achieving our global ambitions.” added Eloa Guillotin, Co-Founder and CEO of Beyond Aero.
