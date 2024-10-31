Rover acquires Cat In A Flat, a perfect match for pet parents

Dog care marketplace Rover has acquired cat-sitting community platform Cat in a Flat.

The acquisition expands Rover’s European footprint into Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, and Ireland, among the ten countries currently served by the Rover marketplace.

Rover connects pet parents with pet care providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits.

Since 2014, Cat In A Flat has grown its cat-sitting community to over 50,000 care providers, who’ve provided two million visits across nine countries. (I use the service myself).

The acquisition builds on Rover’s current European operations, which account for its fastest-growing segment of new customer acquisition globally.

“Today’s announcement marks another exciting milestone in Rover’s European expansion,” said Brent Turner, COO and president of Rover.

“We’re thrilled to have Cat In A Flat join the Rover Group family, which allows us to offer a dedicated product for cats and their people. We believe there is a significant opportunity ahead for us to serve the needs of cat parents better globally and look forward to supporting Cat In A Flat in its journey.”

“We are excited to join Rover in the common goal to offer bespoke pet-loving care across Europe and believe our additional expertise in cat care supported by our cat-loving community will make this journey a great success and will bring cat- and dog-lovers together through our partnership,” said Kathrin Burckhardt, co-founder of Cat In A Flat.

Cat In A Flat will continue operating as its brand and entity.

Lead image: Freepik.