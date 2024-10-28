Origin secures €4M for battlefield-tested algorithmic weapons systems

Origin, a defence technology founded in Latvia that specialises in advanced autonomous systems, has raised €4M. The funding comprises €2.4 million in venture capital, led by Change Ventures with participation from Silicon Roundabout Ventures, and €1.6 million in EU grants and support from the Latvian Ministry of Defence.

This funding will accelerate product development and enable Origin to expand its team with key engineering and sales hires. The company already has commercial agreements with two NATO countries, and its flagship product, the BEAK, is battlefield-tested.

Origin has developed precision-guided weapon systems comprising its flagship product, the BEAK, a man-portable ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) drone with precision guidance technology, delivering precision strike capability. It achieves this by retaining its most valuable components on a reusable carrier vehicle, unlike traditional systems where these components are embedded in the projectile and destroyed with each strike.

Agris Kipurs, co-founder and CEO of Origin, said: “We find ourselves in a new era where security can no longer be taken for granted and warfare is evolving rapidly. We saw an opportunity to leverage our decade of experience building autonomous drones for the demanding needs of action sports enthusiasts to create an alternative to today’s expensive precision-guided munitions.”

The BEAK employs advanced computer-vision algorithms and AI for precision guidance technology and autonomous flight, allowing it to navigate complex environments and respond to threats even under intense radio jamming. In addition to these capabilities, the BEAK is man-portable, quick to deploy, and designed for ease of use, making it highly desirable for defence forces operating in rapidly changing environments.

Andris K. Berzins, Partner at Change Ventures, said: “Having known Agris and Ilya for a decade through their successful launch of the world’s leading action sports drone Airdog, I knew this team is unlike the many that have started learning how to build a drone startup only since the Ukraine invasion two years ago. Their ability to combine this expertise with an ambitious vision to reshape the precision weapons market, and their remarkable traction within the past 18 months, made investing in Origin an easy choice.”