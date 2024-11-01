Turkish martech unicorn Insider raises $500M Series E

Marketing tech platform Insider has raised $500 million Series E funding led by General Electric, bringing its funding to over $772 billion.

The company achieved unicorn status in 2022 with a $121 million raise, followed by an additional $105 million in 2023, which increased its valuation to $2 billion.

Insider enables brands to deliver personalised customer experiences across digital channels. Enterprise marketers can connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behaviour with an AI intent engine and individualise customer experiences.

Insider co-founder and CEO Hande Çilingir, calls the funding the “largest investment ever made by marketing technology companies in Europe.

“When we founded Insider, we set out to prove to the world that successful software companies can be established worldwide outside of Silicon Valley. We have made our angel and early-stage investors make exits exceeding 1700-fold multipliers and return added value to the local ecosystem. We have also paved the way for the women of the Republic, the youth and the Turkish entrepreneurship ecosystem in the global arena by receiving the highest investment figure among marketing technology companies with a female founder and CEO, not only in Turkey but also in the world.”

Serhat Soyuerel, Insider's Co-Founder and CRO, acknowledged the historical significance of the day, celebrating the funding raise on the 101st anniversary of the Turkish Republic. He underscored the company's dedication to contributing to the nation's progress and empowering its younger generation:

“Our biggest dream is for many technology entrepreneurs and Insiders to emerge from these lands and for our country to become an entrepreneurship centre. Insider is Turkey’s first software unicorn. Now, our goal is to be one of the first software companies in Europe to generate $1 billion in annual revenue. Every success is a new opportunity for us to set bigger goals. We still have a lot to do, and we will continue to work with all our might, with the excitement and dedication of the first day.”

The investment will enable Insider to implement its comprehensive artificial intelligence roadmap.

Insider offers Generative AI-embedded tech to help marketing and customer experience teams automate repetitive tasks, contributing to faster company growth by focusing on high-value-added work.

Çilingir asserts that Insider is recognised as the first software company to combine predictive artificial intelligence models with customer experience technologies in the field of customer experience.

"We are on the verge of a period where artificial intelligence will radically change marketing technologies, and we will lead this transformation. We believe these two differentiating factors will make Insider the number one choice of marketing and customer experience teams."

With the funding, the company aims to increase its investments in AI, scale its global sales and marketing activities — carried out in 28 countries, invest significantly in R&D, and strengthen its strategy focused on mergers and acquisitions.

Lead image: Insider. Photo: uncredited.