Tandem secured $3.8M to build a future where all apps can think and act for us

Paris-based Tandem, a startup developing in-app AI agents to help users get work done, has raised a $3.8 million seed round led by Tribe Capital.

As products grow more powerful, they can also become harder to use. Advanced features are often underused, onboarding is time-consuming, and users drop off before they get to value. Support teams absorb the cost.

Today, 64 per cent of new users never activate, leaving potential value on the table. At the same time, 5–8 per cent of revenue is spent on customer support, often to address confusion around features that go unused. This lack of feature usage increases costs and leads to higher user drop-off and missed revenue opportunities.

Christophe Barre, CEO & co-founder of Tandem, commented:

Users shouldn’t have to learn a product before they can use it. We built Tandem because too many valuable features go unused, and users don’t need more explanations of how to use them - they just need the ability to act. Tandem steps in at that moment of friction, helping users move forward by doing the task with or for them.

Tandem gives users a simple way to get help and get things done, directly inside the product. A persistent “Do it with AI” button allows users to delegate tasks like setup, configuration, or form-filling in one click. Behind the button is an AI agent that understands both the product and users’ needs in detail, to be able to act on their behalf.

The company was launched at Hexa with Partner Florent Quinti, the startup studio behind Front, Spendesk, Aircall, and Swan. According to Quinti, AI is resetting how we use software:

People are no longer satisfied with clicking through menus and tutorials - they expect to get things done. Tandem is a response to that change by adding a layer of execution inside the product, right where users need it.

Using Tandem, users are able to:

Hand off complex tasks - Tandem completes actions like enabling features, configuring settings, or connecting integrations

Automate form-filling - it fills in technical or repetitive inputs based on user context

Follow guided flows - when needed, users get step-by-step instructions to complete onboarding or discover new features

Stay unblocked - visual cues and contextual prompts help users move forward without confusion

Tandem is already live with companies including Qonto, Aircall, Kraken, and Sellsy. Initial results suggest significant improvement in activation and drop-off when users are unblocked by taking action on their behalf.

Maxime Champoux, Head of Product at Qonto, shared:

Using Tandem feels like infusing a bit of magic into our product. It effectively addresses our navigation challenges, enabling our users to extract more value from Qonto. As a result, we see an increase in activation and a decrease in company-wide support tickets.

With this funding, Tandem plans to open its US headquarters in San Francisco, expanding beyond its existing base in Paris.

Lead image: Tandem co-founders Christophe Barre (left) and Manuel Darcemont (right) | Photo: Uncredited