Foodsi extends Seed by €1.2M to combat food waste

Foodsi, a Polish marketplace for surplus food from restaurants, bakeries, and stores, has raised €1.2M in a seed round extension, bringing the total value of the round to over €2.5M. The financing was provided by existing and new investors, including AIP Seed, Satus Starter, and AC/VC Impact Fund. The new funds will enable Foodsi to continue growing, expand its product and sales teams, and increase operational efficiency. The company is also preparing for its Series A funding round.

Foodsi provides a platform for food establishments to resell their unsold food at up to 70% discounts. Users can choose from the offers of venues available on Foodsi and reserve their selected package in seconds. This package will be available for pickup on the same or the next day before the venue closes. The contents of the package are always a surprise and depend on the current menu or regular sales at the specific location.

Businesses avoid wasting excess products, leading to additional revenue and the attraction of new customers—all with a positive environmental impact.

The app has almost 2 million users in major cities like Warsaw, Wrocław, Kraków, Poznań, and the Tricity area and collaborates with small local businesses as well as well-known brands like Carrefour, Wedel, Etno Cafe, Cofix, Campanile and Herbapol.

The platform also launched a pilot for a new solution aimed at manufacturers. It allows the sale of products with short expiration dates, delivered directly to homes.

“Resources get wasted at many points along the supply chain and in different markets. We’re working on new ideas to change that. We’re testing various ways to save resources and hope to share more soon. Even though it’s been a tough year for European startups, we’ve kept growing. We’re seeing more interest in what we’re doing, and we expect to keep growing so we can make an even bigger impact—even beyond Poland,” said Mateusz Kowalczyk, CEO and co-founder of Foodsi.

“We are immensely impressed by the continuous and dynamic growth of the company, which is a result of the hard work of the founders and the entire Foodsi team. We believe that the additional investment will provide the necessary fuel to continue this trend, among other things by enabling the implementation of Mateusz and Kuba’s next ideas. Additionally, we are pleased that we will participate to a greater extent in this success,” added Bartek Knichnicki, Partner at Satus Starter.