Filigran bags $35M Series B to boost global expansion and product innovation

European cybersecurity company Filigran today announced the completion of its $35 million Series B fundraise. This new round of funding comes just months after the company’s $16 million Series A, bringing its funding to over $56 million.

Founded by Samuel Hassine and Julien Richard in 2022 in France, Filigran helps organisations understand threat environments, anticipate and detect incidents, decrease incident response time, stress-test critical infrastructure, and design viable long-term cybersecurity strategies.

Filigran’s open-source approach is redefining cyber threat management. Its XTM suite integrates platforms such as OpenCTI, which helps to structure and operationalise holistic threat intelligence, and OpenBAS. This adversary emulation and security validation solution leverages real-time threat data to identify security gaps.

These solutions combined provide a unified view of potential risks, enabling organisations to strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

Filigran has a thriving user community of more than 4,300 cybersecurity professionals and active contributors,

Clients include Airbus, Marriott, Thales, Hermès, Rivian, and Bouygues Telecom. The company also uses public sector bodies such as the European Commission, the FBI, the New York City Cyber Command, multiple US and Australian federal agencies, the Netherlands National Police Corps, and several European ministries.

Insight Partners led the fund, with support from existing investors Accel and Moonfire.

"In a short amount of time, Filigran has managed to change the way security teams think about threat intelligence. The company’s impressive growth and commitment to accessibility are driving the industry forward."

The funding will fuel the company’s global expansion, particularly in the United States and the Pacific region, while supporting continued product innovation, focusing on AI and data engineering use cases.

Lead image: Filigran. Photo: uncredited.