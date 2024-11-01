Insider bags €500M, CCV launches €18M fund, and deeptech wins big

This week we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇹🇷 Martech unicorn Insider raises $500M Series

🇩🇪 Blacklane gets €60M investment

🇪🇸 INBRAIN Neuroelectronics raises $50M in Series B funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 Brand Engagement Network acquires Munich media company Cataneo for $19.5 million

🇬🇧 Rover acquires Cat In A Flat, a perfect match for pet parents

🇹🇷 Sipay acquires Hesapkurdu and Koalay from BHL Holdings UK

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 Creative Capital Ventures launches new €18M fund for early-stage founders

💰 Founders and VCs back a pan-European C corp, but an ‘EU Inc’ has a rocky road ahead

🎓 EIC to invest €1.4B in European deeptech and high-potential startups in 2025

📡 Recommended reads and listens

💰 London primary school pupils "enjoying" learning about secondaries and carry

🇸🇪 Sweden charges ahead on nuclear with Blykalla-ABB partnership

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Dojo partners with YouLend to streamline SME financing

🇪🇪 Modash raises $12M in Series A funding

🇬🇧 FYLD secures $10M from NatWest for infrastructure data management