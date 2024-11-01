Insider bags €500M, CCV launches €18M fund, and deeptech wins big

This week we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇹🇷 Martech unicorn Insider raises $500M Series
🇩🇪 Blacklane gets €60M investment
🇪🇸 INBRAIN Neuroelectronics raises $50M in Series B funding
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇪 Brand Engagement Network acquires Munich media company Cataneo for $19.5 million
🇬🇧 Rover acquires Cat In A Flat, a perfect match for pet parents
🇹🇷 Sipay acquires Hesapkurdu and Koalay from BHL Holdings UK
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💸 Creative Capital Ventures launches new €18M fund for early-stage founders
💰 Founders and VCs back a pan-European C corp, but an ‘EU Inc’ has a rocky road ahead
🎓 EIC to invest €1.4B in European deeptech and high-potential startups in 2025
📡 Recommended reads and listens
💰 London primary school pupils "enjoying" learning about secondaries and carry
🇸🇪 Sweden charges ahead on nuclear with Blykalla-ABB partnership
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 Dojo partners with YouLend to streamline SME financing
🇪🇪 Modash raises $12M in Series A funding
🇬🇧 FYLD secures $10M from NatWest for infrastructure data management
