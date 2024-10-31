Sweden charges ahead on nuclear with Blykalla-ABB partnership

Small modular reactor startup Blykalla has partnered with the global engineering company ABB to develop advanced nuclear reactor technology, with the aim of providing more clean and reliable baseload energy to the country's grid.

The collaboration will initially concentrate on constructing an electrical SMR pilot facility near the coastal town of Oskarshamn, approximately 340 km south of Stockholm, to test proof of concept before expanding to future plants.

ABB will explore how its automation, electrification and digitalization capabilities can support Blykalla’s SMR prototype SEALER-E, which features an electric lead-cooled reactor. This includes cybersecurity frameworks to ensure compliance with nuclear safety regulations.

SMRs offer lower capital costs and enhanced safety and flexibility in deployment in comparison with conventional nuclear power plants.

“We are excited to welcome ABB as a partner and to benefit from the in-depth expertise they can bring to this SMR project,” commented Jacob Stedman, CEO of Blykalla. “We see strong momentum in Sweden for nuclear power in general, and SMRs in particular. This is why we look forward to bringing our technology to market as part of efforts to enable the transition to a net zero future.”

Nuclear power reactors provide about 30 percent of Sweden’s electricity. In November 2023, the country’s government unveiled a roadmap to expand nuclear energy, increasing new capacity corresponding to two large-scale reactors (2,500 MW) by 2035 and building up to 10,000 MW by 2045, which could include SMRs. This supports the goal of a completely fossil-free electricity system.

“The energy transition is one of the greatest challenges but also opportunities of our time and at ABB we are in favor of all low-carbon energy sources including nuclear,” said Per Erik Holsten, President of ABB Energy Industries. “We are proud to build a partnership with Blykalla and use our automation and electrification knowledge to support the role of SMRs in producing clean electricity and driving decarbonization.”