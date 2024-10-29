Healthtech SaaS Semble raises $15m Series B

Semble, a UK-based healthtech SaaS that allows providers to organise their data, has raised $15M in a Series B funding round led by Mercia Ventures, with participation from Octopus Ventures, Smedvig Ventures and Triple Point.

The investment will enable the London-based company to consolidate its position in the UK market and expand its presence in France, where it launched earlier this month. The funding will allow Semble to drive automation and integration capabilities, covering the needs of small and large operators.

Doctors in England lose 13.5 million working hours a year to inadequate IT systems. Semble was founded by second-time founders, Christoph Lippuner and Mikael Landau, after successfully exiting their previous start-up. Having witnessed firsthand the challenges in the healthcare sector, they founded Semble with the conviction that reducing the administrative burden on medical professionals and fostering a more connected ecosystem would lead to better patient outcomes.

Semble's system enables healthcare businesses to automate tasks while providing secure patient data exchange by integrating with third-party systems, such as hospitals, laboratories and pharmacies.

Christoph Lippuner, CEO, commented: “Amplifying the impact of healthcare professionals is central to our mission. For too long, they have worked with outdated systems that take them away from what matters most – the patient. With this latest funding, we are looking to bring Semble to professionals across the UK and France, empowering them to spend more time on patient care. We will continue to invest heavily in workflow automation and integrations, positioning Semble at the forefront of AI-driven solutions, and ultimately creating a more connected healthcare ecosystem.”

Alex Gwyther of Mercia Ventures added: “The healthcare market is experiencing significant growth, but the industry’s continued reliance on legacy systems poses a real threat to its future. Semble is pioneering an all-in-one clinical system that enables healthcare businesses to automate many aspects of their practice.

"This investment will help Semble accelerate product development and expand its presence in the UK and France, empowering healthcare organisations to deliver on their digital transformation and transform their patients' experience. With the founders’ first-hand understanding of the challenges in the healthcare sector and its rapid growth to date, we are in no doubt that Semble is well poised to seize this massive market opportunity.”

This latest Series B round brings the total raised to $27m. Semble now has a team of around 80 people, with over half focused on product development.

