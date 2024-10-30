iGent AI emerges from stealth with £6.3M for engineering AI

London-based AI startup iGent AI has emerged from stealth mode with a £6.3M Seed round led by HV Capital, with participation from XTX Ventures, TwinPath, 10x Founders, and Dhyan.

iGent's product Maestro uses in-context learning and inference-time reasoning to solve engineering problems, allowing developers to modernise legacy codebases or build new solutions.

HV Capital is one of the continent's most active investors, with a proptfolio including Flix, Zalando, Delivery Hero, Sumup and Depop.

"Maestro fundamentally changes how we approach software engineering," explained Sean Ward, CEO and co-founder of iGent AI. "It enables developers to focus on the 'why' and 'what' of their systems, while Maestro navigates the 'how' with unprecedented intelligence and adaptability."

Martin Szummer, whose work on conversational AI at VocalIQ was later acquired by Apple, saw the potential for AI to engage in high-level software design decisions. "What sets Maestro apart is its ability to engage in the full spectrum of software engineering," Szummer noted. "It's about making informed architectural decisions, anticipating scalability issues, and maintaining consistency across large, complex systems."

“With Maestro, iGent AI is introducing a much-needed advancement in software engineering,” said Barbod Namini, General Partner at HV Capital. “It’s a product with clear impact potential—enabling developers to streamline complex tasks and focus on high-value challenges. We’re excited to lead this round and back these incredible founders on their journey to redefine what AI can accomplish in the field.”