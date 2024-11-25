Swiss insurtech Poncho raises CHF 550,000 for weather-insured travel

Swiss insurtech Poncho has raised a CHF 550,000 seed round led by WeBuild Ventures.

The raise follows Poncho's launch of its parametric weather insurance product; it has partnered with selected businesses to integrate its product in their booking processes.

Poncho allows companies to factor in uncertainty as weather patterns become increasingly disrupted. With the new seed funding, Poncho will help businesses "de-risk" their weather dependency and enhance customer confidence in booking, rain or shine.

Poncho’s product allows customers to add weather protection at the time of booking, enabling businesses to avoid last-minute cancellations caused by bad weather and encouraging advance bookings—ultimately boosting sales and improving operational stability.

Using a proprietary system, Poncho crafts weather insurance offers live during the booking process, tailoring coverage and pricing to the specific location, date, and activity. Its technology monitors weather conditions in real-time using high-resolution models, and automatically issues refunds when predefined weather conditions are exceeded—with customers having no insurance claim to file.

“This funding is a significant step forward in our journey to make weather insurance accessible and straightforward for everyone. We’re excited to partner with our investors to bring Poncho’s vision to life and expand our footprint across the Swiss travel and leisure landscape.” said Omar Jerrari, Founder & CEO of Poncho.

“We believe Poncho is solving a real and growing pain point in the travel and leisure industries. Their innovative approach to weather insurance has the potential to create immense value for businesses and customers alike.” added Nicolas Lagreze , Managing Director at WeBuild Ventures.