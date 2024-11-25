Last week recap: European tech companies raised over €2.5B, around 76% collected by 10 biggest deals

Last week, we tracked more than 95 tech funding deals worth over €2.5 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
The top three industries that raised the most were software (€667.6 million), fintech (€534 million) and analytics (€418.3 million). Regionally, companies from the 🇬🇧 UK secured €693 million, followed by 🇧🇪 Belgium (€512.3 million) and 🇪🇸 Spain (€412.9 million).
As a paying subscriber, you're privy to our monthly reports that break down the essential deals, actions, and players across the European tech ecosystem.
Funding deals by amount
- BELGIUM: Odoo raises €500 M, reaching a €5B valuation
- SPAIN: seQura raises a round of €410M
- UK: New unicorn Lighthouse secures $370M Series C for travel analytics
- GERMANY: The Exploration Company raises $160M Series B for reusable spacecraft development
- UK: Tokamak secured £100M to power fusion energy
- SWEDEN: Northvolt secured $100 million in new financing for the bankruptcy process
- FRANCE: ChapsVision raises $90M in funding
- FINLAND: Oura, which develops smart rings, raises $75M at a $5 billion valuation
- PORTUGAL: TEKEVER raises €70M for Unmanned Aerial Systems development
- UK: Quanta Dialysis Technologies closes over $60M Series E funding
- UK: Nivoda raises $51 million in funding
- SWEDEN: Neo4j takes in €43M
- NETHERLANDS: EV maker Ebusco raises €36M to boost operations
- GERMANY: Natural snack brand KoRo secures €35M Series C for European expansion
- UK: CellPoint Digital raises $30M in funding
- UK: Goodstack secures $28M from General Catalyst
- GERMANY: Partech invests over €25M in QPLIX's wealth management platform
- GERMANY: Zeotap closed $25M investment round
- GERMANY: Yttrium und Altinvestor 5I Ventures invest €20M in Eye Able
- GERMANY: PSG Equity and existing investors Redalpine, Force Over Mass Capital and Rockaway Ventures are investing €20M in apaleo
- NETHERLANDS: Qredits signs new €15M credit facility with ING Nederland
- FRANCE: Faircraft raises €15M to scale lab-grown leather production
- ITALY: Cardo AI raises $15M in Series A funding
- SWEDEN: Swedish ‘flying ferry’ startup Candela secures €13.3 million
- FRANCE: METRON secures €12.5M for industrial energy management
- UK: Echion Technologies raises further £10M in funding
- SWITZERLAND: LAK3 secures $12.4M to disrupt the water economy
- DENMARK: Freya Biosciences raises $11.8M
- AUSTRIA: Udo Filzmaier and Heinz Senger-Weiss as well as other investors are investing €11M in e.bs
- NETHERLANDS: TRACT raises €10.5M to boost sustainability in agriculture
- NETHERLANDS: Organic Development Finance secures €10M
- TÜRKIYE: Kalder raises $10.5M to transform loyalty programs into revenue streams
- UK: Konsileo raises £8M in funding
- SWITZERLAND: Zitadel raises $9 million Series A
- GERMANY: GEMESYS secures €8.6M pre-seed for AI chip tech
- FINLAND: Keto Software raises €8.4M to transform R&D portfolio management
- UK: ITC secures £7M to accelerate expansion
- FRANCE: Arenametrix raises €8M for its CRM platform dedicated to events
- UK: Little Journey raises £6M to redefine delivery of paediatric care
- BELGIUM: Apideck raises $7.5M Series A for API platform
- GERMANY: Juna.ai exits stealth mode with €7.1M to decarbonise and optimise complex industrial processes
- GERMANY: Pruna AI raises $6.5M to make AI development faster, cheaper and greener
- SWEDEN: Kodiak Hub secures €6M
- UK: Cytomos raises £5M to scale up cell-analysis production
- BELGIUM: BiocSol secures €5.2M seed funding for microbial pesticides
- NETHERLANDS: Firsty raises €5.1M to increase data connectivity
- FRANCE: Twenty secures $5M to challenge CRM giants with open source
- SWITZERLAND: Digt closes €4M funding round to expand internationally
- UK: PervasID on growth trail with £3.25M support
- SWITZERLAND: Calvin Risk raises $4M to enhance AI safety and compliance
- GERMANY: Ubitium receives $3.7M investment
- GERMANY: IonKraft secures €3.5M equity funding to fuel circular economy in packaging
- UK: Tewke raises £2.6M in seed round to develop intelligent light switch
- UK: Linkup raises €3M to better train models using press content
- FRANCE: Eden AI raises €3M seed for AI interoperability
- FRANCE: Freqens raises €3M to help companies buy at the right price
- UK: Heim Health raises €2.65M for at-home healthcare
- FINLAND: Taito.ai raises $2.7M in seed funding
- IRELAND: Continuous Software raises €1M seed funding to fuel EMEA expansion
- FINLAND: Serviceform secures €2.45M for SME marketing suite
- SWEDEN: Forsway secures €2.3M funding from the European Space Agency
- NETHERLANDS: AI edtech startup LearnWise bags €2M
- NORWAY: Augere Medical raises €1.9M in first close funding
- FINLAND: Happy Plant Protein bags €1.8M to disrupt plant protein market with local, low-cost production
- UK: Female founding duo secure £1.4M seed funding for needi
- ITALY: Eye2Drive closes a round of €1.5M
- UK: MannyAI raises €1.5M to reduce overproduction in the fashion industry
- UK: Dote raises £1.15M in seed funding
- SLOVAKIA: SuperScale raises $1.2M for gaming analytics platform
- NETHERLANDS: Blockchain ticketing startup Celebratix secures €1.1M
- SPAIN: Insectius closes a round of €1M
- SPAIN: EZ Telecom closes a new round of €1M
- NETHERLANDS: OASYS NOW wins €1 million in Slush 100 competition
- ROMANIA: Fagura raises €1M for their digital financial ecosystem
- GERMANY: The private investor network Companisto is investing €960,000 in Adaptive Balancing Power
- GERMANY: Sedivention raises €800,000 in pre-seed funding
- UK: Bristol startup secures £500,000 for ‘world-first’ aqua rehab tech
- ITALY: DoctorApp closes a crowdfunding at €500,000
- SPAIN: Rhyde closes a €460,000 round
- SPAIN: Zonox raises €440,000 in its first round of financing
- NETHERLANDS: Noordwijk-based Spatialise raises €350,000 from UNIIQ
- CROATIA: SaaS startup Bitreport raises €300,000 for chain store management
- ITALY: Edtech, the Discentis startup closes a 250 million euro round
- SWITZERLAND: Grensol awarded €161,000 to advance its waste-to-materials technology
- GERMANY: VIZTA DGTL secured €1.5M investment
- FINLAND: Snorble receives strategic investment from FinestLove VC
- TÜRKIYE: Cybersecurity startup ThreatMon raises investment from Pragma Capital Partners
- GERMANY: Bonventure is investing a seven-figure sum in caera
- GERMANY: Deutsche Bank is investing an undisclosed sum in Aleph Alpha
- TÜRKIYE: MonSpark receives investment from Fuzul Ventures at a valuation of $5M
- FRANCE: Applied Ventures backs Microoled in advancing OLED microdisplays
- SWITZERLAND: B'ZEOS raises seed funding for seaweed-based packaging
- UK: Chiron Health AI raises funds to target chronic disease management
- NETHERLANDS: Delft-based GEHECO raises funds to decarbonise residential heating
- NETHRELANDS: Amsterdam’s Treety secures funding to help companies resolve ESG data challenges
- GERMANY: Brandenburg Kapital and PRO Sunflower are investing a seven-figure sum in Robovis
- SWITZERLAND: Spectroplast received an undosclosed sum investment
Exits and M&A activity
- FRANCE: Halma plc makes £42 million swoop for French leader
- FRANCE: Adzuna strengthens presence in North America and Europe with Seiza acquisition
- UK: PayPal-backed Modulr snaps up first acquisition
- GERMANY: The private equity company Inflexion is taking over the majority of Finanzen.net
- GERMANY: Amundi will acquire Axigo
- FRANCE: Bloomflow acquires Agorize
- GERMANY: The Koblenz-based GovTech company mps is now part of the MACH group of companies
- UK: Ciphr acquires Avantus
- TÜRKIYE: Game District acquires majority stake in local mobile gaming startup Gleam Games
- GERMANY: The content marketing agency Rheindigital is taking over the Berlin content marketing startup fyrfeed
- SPAIN: Septeo acquires Nivimu, a Spanish HR software
- GERMANY: The Leipzig-based Spread Group is taking over the Berlin-based company BerlinTextil
- SWEDEN: Amsterdam’s Mews acquires Sweden’s Atomize
- UK: Growth Catalyst Partners acquires InspiredMinds!
- NETHERLANDS: Amsterdam’s TNW Programs to merge with nlmtd
- GERMANY: The listed Hamburg cooking company Circus is planning to take over the AI software provider Campo Group
