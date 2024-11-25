Last week recap: European tech companies raised over €2.5B, around 76% collected by 10 biggest deals

Last week, we tracked more than 95 tech funding deals worth over €2.5 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

The top three industries that raised the most were software (€667.6 million), fintech (€534 million) and analytics (€418.3 million). Regionally, companies from the 🇬🇧 UK secured €693 million, followed by 🇧🇪 Belgium (€512.3 million) and 🇪🇸 Spain (€412.9 million).

Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.

Funding deals by amount

BELGIUM: Odoo raises €500 M, reaching a €5B valuation

SPAIN: seQura raises a round of €410M

UK: New unicorn Lighthouse secures $370M Series C for travel analytics

GERMANY: The Exploration Company raises $160M Series B for reusable spacecraft development

UK: Tokamak secured £100M to power fusion energy

SWEDEN: Northvolt secured $100 million in new financing for the bankruptcy process

FRANCE: ChapsVision raises $90M in funding

FINLAND: Oura, which develops smart rings, raises $75M at a $5 billion valuation

PORTUGAL: TEKEVER raises €70M for Unmanned Aerial Systems development

UK: Quanta Dialysis Technologies closes over $60M Series E funding

UK: Nivoda raises $51 million in funding

SWEDEN: Neo4j takes in €43M

NETHERLANDS: EV maker Ebusco raises €36M to boost operations

GERMANY: Natural snack brand KoRo secures €35M Series C for European expansion

UK: CellPoint Digital raises $30M in funding

UK: Goodstack secures $28M from General Catalyst

GERMANY: Partech invests over €25M in QPLIX's wealth management platform

GERMANY: Zeotap closed $25M investment round

GERMANY: Yttrium und Altinvestor 5I Ventures invest €20M in Eye Able

GERMANY: PSG Equity and existing investors Redalpine, Force Over Mass Capital and Rockaway Ventures are investing €20M in apaleo

NETHERLANDS: Qredits signs new €15M credit facility with ING Nederland

FRANCE: Faircraft raises €15M to scale lab-grown leather production

ITALY: Cardo AI raises $15M in Series A funding

SWEDEN: Swedish ‘flying ferry’ startup Candela secures €13.3 million

FRANCE: METRON secures €12.5M for industrial energy management

UK: Echion Technologies raises further £10M in funding

SWITZERLAND: LAK3 secures $12.4M to disrupt the water economy

DENMARK: Freya Biosciences raises $11.8M

AUSTRIA: Udo Filzmaier and Heinz Senger-Weiss as well as other investors are investing €11M in e.bs

NETHERLANDS: TRACT raises €10.5M to boost sustainability in agriculture

NETHERLANDS: Organic Development Finance secures €10M

TÜRKIYE: Kalder raises $10.5M to transform loyalty programs into revenue streams

UK: Konsileo raises £8M in funding

SWITZERLAND: Zitadel raises $9 million Series A

GERMANY: GEMESYS secures €8.6M pre-seed for AI chip tech

FINLAND: Keto Software raises €8.4M to transform R&D portfolio management

UK: ITC secures £7M to accelerate expansion

FRANCE: Arenametrix raises €8M for its CRM platform dedicated to events

UK: Little Journey raises £6M to redefine delivery of paediatric care

BELGIUM: Apideck raises $7.5M Series A for API platform

GERMANY: Juna.ai exits stealth mode with €7.1M to decarbonise and optimise complex industrial processes

GERMANY: Pruna AI raises $6.5M to make AI development faster, cheaper and greener

SWEDEN: Kodiak Hub secures €6M

UK: Cytomos raises £5M to scale up cell-analysis production

BELGIUM: BiocSol secures €5.2M seed funding for microbial pesticides

NETHERLANDS: Firsty raises €5.1M to increase data connectivity

FRANCE: Twenty secures $5M to challenge CRM giants with open source

SWITZERLAND: Digt closes €4M funding round to expand internationally

UK: PervasID on growth trail with £3.25M support

SWITZERLAND: Calvin Risk raises $4M to enhance AI safety and compliance

GERMANY: Ubitium receives $3.7M investment

GERMANY: IonKraft secures €3.5M equity funding to fuel circular economy in packaging

UK: Tewke raises £2.6M in seed round to develop intelligent light switch

UK: Linkup raises €3M to better train models using press content

FRANCE: Eden AI raises €3M seed for AI interoperability

FRANCE: Freqens raises €3M to help companies buy at the right price

UK: Heim Health raises €2.65M for at-home healthcare

FINLAND: Taito.ai raises $2.7M in seed funding

IRELAND: Continuous Software raises €1M seed funding to fuel EMEA expansion

FINLAND: Serviceform secures €2.45M for SME marketing suite

SWEDEN: Forsway secures €2.3M funding from the European Space Agency

NETHERLANDS: AI edtech startup LearnWise bags €2M

NORWAY: Augere Medical raises €1.9M in first close funding

FINLAND: Happy Plant Protein bags €1.8M to disrupt plant protein market with local, low-cost production

UK: Female founding duo secure £1.4M seed funding for needi

ITALY: Eye2Drive closes a round of €1.5M

UK: MannyAI raises €1.5M to reduce overproduction in the fashion industry

UK: Dote raises £1.15M in seed funding

SLOVAKIA: SuperScale raises $1.2M for gaming analytics platform

NETHERLANDS: Blockchain ticketing startup Celebratix secures €1.1M

SPAIN: Insectius closes a round of €1M

SPAIN: EZ Telecom closes a new round of €1M

NETHERLANDS: OASYS NOW wins €1 million in Slush 100 competition

ROMANIA: Fagura raises €1M for their digital financial ecosystem

GERMANY: The private investor network Companisto is investing €960,000 in Adaptive Balancing Power

GERMANY: Sedivention raises €800,000 in pre-seed funding

UK: Bristol startup secures £500,000 for ‘world-first’ aqua rehab tech

ITALY: DoctorApp closes a crowdfunding at €500,000

SPAIN: Rhyde closes a €460,000 round

SPAIN: Zonox raises €440,000 in its first round of financing

NETHERLANDS: Noordwijk-based Spatialise raises €350,000 from UNIIQ

CROATIA: SaaS startup Bitreport raises €300,000 for chain store management

ITALY: Edtech, the Discentis startup closes a 250 million euro round

SWITZERLAND: Grensol awarded €161,000 to advance its waste-to-materials technology

GERMANY: VIZTA DGTL secured €1.5M investment

FINLAND: Snorble receives strategic investment from FinestLove VC

TÜRKIYE: Cybersecurity startup ThreatMon raises investment from Pragma Capital Partners

GERMANY: Bonventure is investing a seven-figure sum in caera

GERMANY: Deutsche Bank is investing an undisclosed sum in Aleph Alpha

TÜRKIYE: MonSpark receives investment from Fuzul Ventures at a valuation of $5M

FRANCE: Applied Ventures backs Microoled in advancing OLED microdisplays

SWITZERLAND: B'ZEOS raises seed funding for seaweed-based packaging

UK: Chiron Health AI raises funds to target chronic disease management

NETHERLANDS: Delft-based GEHECO raises funds to decarbonise residential heating

NETHRELANDS: Amsterdam’s Treety secures funding to help companies resolve ESG data challenges

GERMANY: Brandenburg Kapital and PRO Sunflower are investing a seven-figure sum in Robovis

SWITZERLAND: Spectroplast received an undosclosed sum investment

Exits and M&A activity