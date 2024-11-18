Adzuna strengthens presence in North America and Europe with Seiza acquisition

UK-founded global job search engine Adzuna has acquired front-line worker recruitment platform Seiza.

Founded in 2010 French company Seiza connects companies with candidates through targeted social media campaigns in Europe and North America and offers a recruitment automation platform to help companies turn those candidates into hires.

With a focus on hard-to-fill roles in frontline sectors, including hospitality, logistics, and retail, Seiza is trusted by over 400 clients, including global brands like McDonald’s, Sysco, Ecolab, and Veolia, to deliver quality hires efficiently.

The acquisition strengthens Adzuna’s presence in North America and Europe.

The acquisition offers a one-stop shop for full-funnel recruitment advertising, giving jobseekers access to every job in one place and presenting employers with access to a talent pool of over four billion that includes both active jobseekers and passive candidates.

Doug Monro, CEO and co-founder of Adzuna, comments:

“Social media is now a key component in recruitment advertising, with nearly 80 per cent of jobseekers turning to platforms like Facebook and Tiktok for their job search, and client demand to access a massive audience of over four billion users worldwide.”

Camille Cosnefroy, CEO of Seiza and Vice President of Social at Adzuna, shared: