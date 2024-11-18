Partech invests over €25M in QPLIX's wealth management platform

Fintech QPLIX, developer of wealth management software for family offices and private banks, has secured over €25 million funding from Partech via its Growth Fund.

QPLIX was founded in 2012 in Munich, Germany. Its platform provides comprehensive coverage of both liquid and illiquid asset classes as well as diverse client structures, consolidating all investment data into a powerful database.

The software enables users to perform real-time analyses at any time, whether through the core application, the customised client portal, or the app. Additionally, QPLIX is responsible for its own IT infrastructure and security, proving itself to be a trusted partner. Over €300 billion in assets currently managed on the platform.

Since 2019, Deutsche Bank has been a key partner to QPLIX as its first external shareholder. The bank utilises QPLIX as an innovative portfolio management system to external asset managers, which both partners have jointly devised.

The investment of over €25 million will support the company's growth objectives and facilitate the implementation of its international expansion plans. As a result, Partech has become an investor alongside Deutsche Bank, with both holding collectively a minority stake.

The funding supports expansion into key markets such as France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, as well as the Middle East and the APAC region.

Lead image: QPLIX. Photo: uncredited.