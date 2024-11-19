SuperScale Raises $1.2M for gaming analytics platform

Superscale, a game business analytics startup, has raised $1.2M to support the launch of their new product, SuperPlatform. The round was led by existing investors including Across Private Investments, LevelUp Ventures, Zero One Hundred, and Venture to Future Fund, along with new investor Strecko Investments.

SuperPlatform enables consistent of business data sharing from over 40 sources across marketing, product, and finance to give a more holistic view of games business performance. Its ‘Command Center’ feature enables gaming executives and investors to model shifts in strategy, and execute them across their organizations for organisations of a range of sizes.

After a soft launch in August 2024, 60 studios are already using SuperPlatform to understand their entire business in one integrated platform.

Ivan Trančík, Founder and CEO, commented: “Apple’s privacy changes and the post-pandemic slump rocked the games industry. CEOs, CFOs and investors have been kept up at night, scrambling to implement radically different business strategies across their organizations. By consolidating essential tools and analytics into one platform, we give studios of all sizes the peace of mind to trust their business data again, while reducing the need for multiple platform tools or costly internal solutions.”

Michal Csonga, partner at Zero One Hundred, said: “SuperScale has executed a stellar corporate and product transformation during the most turbulent period in the history of the gaming industry. They have consolidated years of expertise into one software platform. SuperPlatform saves game studios and developers significant time and costs and increases profits drastically. We are thrilled to support this success story that is reshaping this global industry."