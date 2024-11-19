Serviceform secures €2.45M for SME marketing suite

Finnish startup Serviceform, a provider of a marketing tools for SME’s in Europe, has secured €2.45M to consolidate its European presence.

Participants in the round include Virta Equity, BackingMinds, Gorilla Capital and entrepreneur and angel investor, Lasse Järvinen. The funding will be used to further solidify Serviceform’s position as the category leader in marketing within the Automotive & Real estate sectors, and explore new opportunities in other verticals.

Serviceforms is used on 4000 websites across 25 countries.

Its platform offers marketing services such as lead generation, customer management and customer support. Customisable apps include Chatbots, Live Chat, WhatsApp Campaigns, Calendar, Video Carousels, Cart and Comparison Engine, AI Search Engine, Pop-ups, Lead Bars, Social Inbox, CRM, Web analytics and Dynamic forms.

With this investment round, Serviceform plans to expand into new new industries and explore M&A opportunities. The next phase of the company will be to scale its commercial engine, in an attempt to become the category winning marketing suite for SME’s. The funding will also be used to identify and forge partnerships with partners and resellers to further support the growth and commercial efforts.

“I am very excited for what’s next for Serviceform. From the start, my co-Founder, Jarkko, and I aimed to empower traditional businesses with technology that allows them to focus on their business and leave growth and technology to us. With Virta Equity on board and the backing from our main current investors, we’re in prime position to continue our growth and become the category leader in our field. I’m very grateful for the dedication from our whole team and I believe we can do so much more to help our customer succeed,” commented Iranthi Gomes, CEO & Co-founder at Serviceform.

“Serviceform has truly shown excellence in building growth not only in Finland, but also other countries in Europe. When getting familiar with the company and what Serviceform is offering to the customers, we had full trust of having a winning concept in our hands. The made investment gives a great opportunity to scale and after all, to give more additional value for the customers,” said Marko Möttönen, Partner at Virta Equity.

“Since our first investment in 2022, it’s been clear that Serviceform is deeply committed to developing the best tools for SME’s to manage their business - from lead generation and growth, automating customer support, to streamlining internal workflows. Iranthi and Jarkko are truly customer obsessed and we believe they will be a category winner,” added Jasenko Hadzic, Principal at BackingMinds.