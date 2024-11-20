Natural snack brand KoRo secures €35M Series C for European expansion

KoRo, the snacking brand with over two million customers in Europe, successfully closes an oversubscribed Series C financing round and receives €35 million in fresh capital.

Founded in Germany in 2014, KoRo offers a wide range of high-quality products from natural foods, such as nut butters and dried fruit, to clean-label snacks and functional foods.

The company employs more than 300 people. A customer base of over 2 million people shop for KoRo products online as well as in over 10,000 retail locations across Europe.

Coefficient Capital led the round with participation from existing investors such as Five Seasons Ventures, HV Capital, Partech, Haub Legacy, SevenVentures and others.

KoRo has welcomed ex-CEO of Oatly, Toni Petersson, as its newest member of the Advisory Board.

"KoRo's omnichannel model is one of the most impressive I've seen in the industry to date. The seamless connection of online and offline experiences creates a powerful flywheel effect that promotes brand visibility, customer loyalty and long-term growth. This unique approach and KoRo's ability to reach consumers at exactly the right moment is key to the company's success. I'm excited to be a part of it," says Petersson.

Many exciting projects and partnerships are already planned for the coming year - there is still a lot of exciting to come from KoRo," says Florian Schwenkert, CEO of KoRo.

The financing enables KoRo to continue to pursue its profitable growth strategy, expand its innovative product range and expand its strong presence in Europe — especially in France, Italy and the Benelux region.

Lead image: KoRo founder Constantinos Calios, CEO Florian Schwenkert, Advisory Board member Toni Petersson and CFO Dr Daniel Kundt.