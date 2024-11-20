Apideck raises $7.5M Series A for API platform

Apideck, a provider of API software, has raised $7.5M in its Series A round.

The round was led by Amsterdam-based Airbridge Equity Partners, the round includes PMV, angel investors, and executives from Atlassian, Rocketreach, Aikido, Teamleader, and Proxyclick.

The investment will be used for international growth and enhance its product offering for B2B software and fintech companies.

Apideck’s cyber infrastructure aims to enhance security and reduce customers' liability. It has attracted clients from startups to publicly listed companies, including companies like BILL, Drata, Benefex, Principal Group, 11x, Kintsugi, Setyl, and Atradius. The company has offices in San Francisco and Europe, and supports a global customer base.

"Apideck's Unified API platform simplifies integrations while ensuring secure, cost-efficient management of customer data. We’re excited to support their growth as they meet the increasing demand for seamless SaaS solutions," said Rick van Boekel, co-founder and partner at Airbridge. "The upcoming integration of AI technologies positions Apideck to further revolutionize how businesses connect their tools."

The funding will be used to scale Apideck’s engineering, product, and go-to-market teams. With a growing demand for integrated solutions, Apideck aims to continue supporting customers worldwide by enhancing its platform capabilities, expanding API coverage, and fostering new partnerships with software providers.

"Integrations have become a critical requirement for any business adopting SaaS products," says Gertjan De Wilde, CEO and co-founder of Apideck. "Our real-time Unified API platform empowers companies to enable their customers to connect the tools they rely on, reducing friction and allowing their engineering teams to focus on what they do best.

Apideck’s platform simplifies complex integration challenges by offering a standardized approach to connecting different software applications. Unlike traditional integration platforms, Apideck allows companies to standardize multiple APIs while maintaining full ownership of their customer data. The platform supports 150+ connectors across industry verticals, such as: HRIS, accounting, CRM, and e-commerce, and is expanding rapidly into new API categories.

“Next to providing superior security, our no-data-storage approach provides customers with an increased control over their budget thanks to usage based pricing,” says Tom Schouteden COO, and co-founder of Apideck, “instead of customers having to pay per connection regardless of whether they are actually using the service.”

Apideck also plans to integrate its Unified APIs with emerging large language models (LLMs), so that customers can harness AI for real-time data processing.