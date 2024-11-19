GEMESYS secures €8.6M Pre-Seed for AI chip tech

AI hardware startup GEMESYS has secured €8.6M in a pre-seed funding round, positioning itself as a European leader in the next-generation AI chip technology race.

Amadeus APEX Technology Fund and Atlantic Labs led the round, which included contributions from NRW.BANK, Sony Innovation Fund, and Silicon Valley-based Plug and Play Tech Center.

GEMESYS will use the funding to accelerate research and development and expand its team to further advance its chip architecture.

AI hardware innovations are predominantly led by Asia and the US. GEMESYS aims to provide Europe’s answer to the demand for technological independence and innovation.

Although neural networks mimic the human brain, they lack the efficiency of their biological counterparts. Training and operating these networks requires significant energy, a major challenge to creating genuine artificial intelligence (AI) for mobile devices. GEMESYS hopes to strengthen on-device AI training and inference by leveraging its architecture and memristor tech. This empowers edge devices to learn and process data directly at the source, opening new possibilities for various applications.

Dr. Dennis Michaelis, CEO of GEMESYS, commented, “At GEMESYS, our mission is to bring learning capabilities to every device through technology developed in Europe. Building on this foundation, we’re pioneering new applications that empower edge devices like never before—positioning Europe as a leader in distributed intelligence and setting a new standard for industry innovation.”

Ion Hauer of APEX Ventures expressed his support, saying, “We’re excited to see GEMESYS redefine what’s possible in Edge AI. Its technology can transform countless industries and push the boundaries of on-device inference and training.”