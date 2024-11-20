Kalder raises $10.5M to transform loyalty programs into revenue streams

Turkish-founded Kalder has raised $10.5 million in funding, which includes its most recent $7M Seed round.

Kalder’s white-label partner rewards platform enables brands to launch partner cashback programs directly within their app or website. Customers can earn rewards automatically when shopping at partner stores.

Brands can reward their loyalty program members on every purchase at participating stores and automatically receive commissions on each sale in their partner network—generating new revenue while boosting customer engagement and spending within the brand.

Brands benefit from automated tracking and insights, with payouts made directly from each transaction.

Kalder’s platform manages everything for both the customer and the brand – from sign-ups to purchase tracking and payments, powered by integrations with payment networks. Brands gain unique insights into customer spending, and can create new acquisition channels with partners.

"Until now, most brands haven’t had access to tools that allow them to turn loyalty into profit. With Kalder, any brand can turn loyalty programs into direct revenue streams, much like the gold standard of loyalty programs in the travel and finance categories," said Gokce Guven, Kalder CEO and founder.

“With acquisition costs soaring, brands are looking for new ways to deepen customer relationships and retain quality customers, and we’re excited to help them build this into their everyday strategy."

Javelin Venture Partners led the funding with participation from 8VC, Human Capital, Gingerbread Capital, Emergence Capital, Formus Capital, and prominent angel investors. Previously, Kalder raised $3.5M in seed funding led by 500 Startups.

According to Noah Doyle, Managing Director of lead investor Javelin Venture Partners, Kalder is delivering on the long-held promise of loyalty monetization without the cost and complexity of traditional rewards programs:

“Kalder has streamlined this process into a turnkey model that gives brands of all sizes an unprecedented opportunity to profit from customer loyalty and align it seamlessly with their marketing goals."

Additional investors include Harry Maguire of Manchester United, Shuo Wang, Co-founder of Deel, Julius Genachowski, Board Chairman of Sonos, former FCC Chairman and board director of Mattel and Mastercard.

Brands that rely on Kalder today include iconic names like Godiva, MILE, Heat.io, Swiss-Brazilian sports club BSC Young Boys. Based on Kalder’s model, the average brand sees 50,000 cashback users, which drive $450,000 in rewards sales revenue monthly.

Michael Sutherland, former CTO of Real Madrid, added, "Kalde offers a digital loyalty ecosystem that seamlessly aligns fan experiences with club goals.”

“Their cashback product is particularly disruptive, fostering a sense of community by connecting fans with local and international businesses. It creates real value for fans and generates scalable, net-new revenue for clubs—all with minimal integration and no upfront costs.”