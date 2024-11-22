Belgian unicorn Odoo raises €500M, Northvolt files for Chapter 11, and OASYS NOW wins €1M in Slush 100

This week we tracked more than 95 tech funding deals worth over €2.5 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇧🇪 Odoo raises €500M, reaching a €5B valuation

🇪🇸 seQura raises a round of €410M

🇬🇧 New unicorn Lighthouse secures $370M Series C for travel analytics

🇩🇪 The Exploration Company raises $160M Series B for reusable spacecraft development

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇫🇷 Adzuna strengthens presence in North America and Europe with Seiza acquisition

🇬🇧 PayPal-backed Modulr snaps up first acquisition

🇹🇷 Game District acquires majority stake in local mobile gaming startup Gleam Games

🇫🇷 Halma plc makes £42 million swoop for French leader

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 500 Emerging Europe transforms into e2vc: a new era for global-focused startups

🤖 BSV Ventures closes €15M Fund for Pre-Seed and Seed investments

🌳 Move Energy Fund I secures €35M from EIF to accelerate energy transition

🗞️ In other (important) news

🔋 Northvolt files for Chapter 11: A blow to Europe's independence from Chinese battery manufacturing

💯 OASYS NOW wins €1M in Slush 100 competition

🇪🇺 Deep Tech Momentum launches pan-European deeptech marketplace

☀️ Good Energy and GRYD make deal to boost solar power

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🤖 Atomico's State of European Tech: A decade of growth and innovation

🏭 Unlocking the power of manufacturing data with CloEE

🇫🇮 Happy Plant Protein bags €1.8M to disrupt plant protein market with local, low-cost production

🇪🇺 European deeptech companies: Shaping the future of innovation

🔐 Remote and Kota team up: disrupting global benefits with embedded employee insurance

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇭🇷 SaaS startup Bitreport raises €300,000 for chain store management

🇸🇰 SuperScale raises $1.2M for gaming analytics platform

🇳🇱 Blockchain ticketing startup Celebratix secures €1.1M

🇫🇮 Serviceform secures €2.45M for SME marketing suite

🇬🇧 MannyAI raises €1.5M to reduce overproduction in the fashion industry