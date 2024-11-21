European deeptech companies: Shaping the future of innovation

European deeptech companies are driving breakthroughs across industries such as healthcare, energy, mobility, and AI.

These companies leverage advanced technologies, such as AI, robotics, quantum computing, and biotechnology, to solve complex global challenges and disrupt traditional industries.

With a focus on research, sustainability, and cutting-edge solutions, they are vital to Europe’s tech ecosystem, contributing to economic growth and technological leadership.

Looking ahead to 2025, European deeptech companies are set to play an increasingly crucial role in shaping the future, reinforcing Europe’s position as a global innovation leader.

Here are ten European deeptech companies that raised the most in the first three quarters of 2024.