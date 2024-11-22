BSV Ventures closes €15M Fund for Pre-Seed and Seed investments

Pre-Seed and Seed stage investors BSV Ventures has closed a €15 million fund with the inclusion of strategic Limited Partners (LPs) such as the NATO Innovation Fund (NIF), Lithuania’s ILTE fund under the Accelerator 2 programme, and private investors from across Europe.

BSV Ventures invests in startups at the “Beyond Scientific Validation” stage, where advanced research transitions into solutions on the path to becoming commercially available at scale.

With offices in Lithuania, Estonia and Finland, BSV Ventures is focused on enabling early-stage innovators from the Baltics and EU to build and internationally scale their businesses by leveraging technologies in critical, strategic scientific and technological domains from mechatronics and biotech to functional genomics, future of computing, space technologies, AI, and beyond.

“Over the past two years, we’ve scouted and supported founders contributing to the next wave of global innovation — ranging from hydrogen and hardware to AI-driven medical devices and resilient connectivity solutions that enable comms even in the most challenging environments,” said Andrius Milinavičius, Managing Partner at BSV Ventures.

“We take NIF’s trust as recognition of our thesis that European, specifically Baltic, Nordic, and CEE DeepTech has massive potential.”

The Baltics’ unique geopolitical position and high standard of education create a unique innovation environment.

According to Erik Bhullar, General Partner at BSV Ventures, Baltic founders innovate with urgency driven by high-stakes realities.

“Look at Ukraine —the pace of innovation on the front lines is faster and more focused than anywhere else in Europe because they understand that technological edge is a matter of survival.”

He asserts that deeptech requires a different mindset:

“It’s a proving ground, not a playground. The innovators shaping our future need capital partners who understand the unique challenges in their journey ahead. It takes greater competence and foresight at the earlier stage you dare to venture — because selection and effective support are crucial.”

Chris O’Connor, Partner at NATO Innovation Fund, sees the region as of great strategic importance to the security and resilience of the Alliance:

“Our investment in BSV Ventures reflects confidence in their strong leadership, complementary expertise, and proven commitment to transforming the Baltics into a global hub for DeepTech and dual-use innovation - essential for advancing European sovereignty.”

