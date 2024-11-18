Good Energy and GRYD agree deal to boost solar power

Renewable energy supplier and Good Energy has partnered with British solar tech business GRYD Energy to combine their service offers powering UK households.

The deal allows GRYD Energy to sell excess solar energy from its network to the supplier. A pilot programme has been implemented wherein Good Energy purchases the excess power generated by three homes in Cornwall fitted with solar systems. The partnership will see customers receive clean energy generated from homes across the country in GRYD’s decentralised smart solar network.

This partnership is part of the supplier’s wider mission to expand its decentralised energy services, with a particular focus on solar. The company administers Feed-in-Tariff (FIT) payments for over 180,000 generators, including several large portfolios of domestic properties such as councils and housing developers.

With the closure of the FIT scheme to new applicants, developers lost an incentive to install solar on new-builds and GRYD plans to renew this with the partnership. It's set to deploy its technology to 300 new homes in the next 12 months - with another 3,000 homes in the pipeline.

Mohamed Gaafar, CEO and co-founder of GRYD, said: “We’re proud to partner with Good Energy, a business that shares our commitment to accelerate the UK’s net zero future by making it simple and affordable to generate, use and share clean energy. Good Energy are true pioneers in the renewables market, and this agreement - the first of its kind in the UK - is further proof of their achievements in the space.

“The untapped solar potential of the country’s residential rooftops is a huge opportunity to accelerate the renewables transition. It takes working with innovative partners like Good Energy to unlock that progress. We’re excited to see our partnership grow as our network of GRYD homes expands across the UK.”

James Rees, Director of Product and Propositions, Good Energy added: “We know that decentralised, small scale power generation like rooftop solar has a huge part to play in decarbonising our energy system. Working with innovators like GRYD to find ways to accelerate the adoption of solar and lower the upfront cost barriers is a no brainer. We hope this first-of-a-kind agreement helps to do that.