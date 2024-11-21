Applied Ventures backs Microoled in advancing OLED microdisplays

Microoled, a French manufacturer of high-resolution, low-power OLED microdisplays, has received investment from Applied Ventures, the venture capital arm of Applied Materials Inc.

Since its creation in 2007 in Grenoble's Tech Valley, Microoled specialises in the design, production and marketing of OLED microdisplays for near-eye applications (outdoor optical equipment, night vision glasses, ocular equipment for medical devices, and AR glasses.

Mixed-reality headsets, smart glasses, and other wearable tech require embedded microdisplays that can offer high luminance and contrast but also very low power.

According to Eric Marcellin-Dibon, CEO of Microoled:

“Augmented and virtual reality are huge market opportunities, but successful products can only be achieved by mastering the key technologies down to the pixel level.”

The company is now looking to conquer the sportech market with the roll-out of ActiveLook(R) for augmented reality glasses used by sports enthusiasts.

“OLED microdisplays have the potential to enable a wide range of new AR/VR experiences,” said Anand Kamannavar, Vice President and Global Head of Applied Ventures.

“With this investment and our expertise in advanced display manufacturing, we look forward to helping Microoled deliver a new generation of ultralight, low-power wearables.”

The company has raised an undisclosed amount in its latest funding round, bringing its total funding to over €29 million.

The investment will help fast-track Microoled’s development of full-colour, high-luminance RGB OLED solutions.