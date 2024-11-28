Predium secures €13M for real estate platform

Munich-based proptech Predium have raised €13M in Series A funding in a round led by impact investors Norrsken VC, with participation from UVC Partners, b2venture, and Mutschler Ventures.

With this investment, Predium will strengthen its platform, expand to new markets, and cement its position in the real estate market. Predium streamlines compliance for real estate and finance companies, with Deutsche Investment Group, Colliers, Soravia, and Baloise as customers. The existing investors increased their investment in Predium.

The real estate industry is facing regulatory and market-driven change. The EU is planning a climate-neutral building sector by 2050, while interest rates have changed significantly, putting pressure on building values and yields, a break from the 'golden decade' before, and data is ever more valuable to ensure a competitive edge.

Predium reads existing data - such as from energy performance certificates and invoices - and automatically enriches missing information using AI, satellite images and 3D models.

It enables portfolio owners, banks, insurance companies, investors and housing companies to identify ESG risks and prioritize renovation actions based on costs, savings potential and subsidies both for individual buildings or their entire portfolio.

Jens Thumm, CEO and Co-Founder of Predium, commented on the financing: “With Predium, we offer a solution that brings together ESG requirements, such as CSRD reporting, and economic interests. We enable our clients to make smart transaction and renovation decisions. In this way, real estate values can be increased. The interest shown by a large number of well-known investors confirms that Predium is successfully driving the transformation of the real estate sector.”

Agate Freimane, General Partner at Norrsken VC, added: “Real estate is experiencing a transformative shift as the need to decarbonize becomes urgent. We were drawn to Predium’s approach of partnering with real estate owners and operators to enable intelligent, data-driven decisions that both enhance asset value and promote sustainability. We are thrilled to support Predium on this impactful journey.”