Legaltech Litera acquires office software startup Office & Dragons

Litera, a large provider of legal technology solutions, has acquired drafting and editing software Office & Dragons, a platform for mass drafting and editing, which leverages generative AI to streamline document workflows for lawyers. This acquisition will their both startups' software merged to level up its provision for lawyers.

Litera is a legal technology company that provides software to help law firms and legal teams manage their workflows, collaborate, and manage data. Office & Dragons is a plug-and-play platform that eliminates repetitive document work without setup, templates or code.

Office & Dragons currently serves a wide spectrum of legal work, with its mass editing and document generation used across Private Equity, Finance, Employment, Real Estate, Litigation and more.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Litera,” said Samuel Smolkin, Founder and CEO of Office & Dragons.

“The entire O&D team will be coming on board, and we’re excited about the opportunities to grow our platform with Litera’s extensive resources and complementary products. With integrations spanning Compare, Kira, Transact, and beyond, we aim to make Office & Dragons an essential part of every lawyer’s toolkit—helping them save hours of repetitive work, focus on higher-value tasks, and improve their quality of life.”

The combined offerings from Litera and Office & Dragons will streamlining workflows for attorneys across diverse specialties.

"I've been so impressed by Sam’s understanding of the market, involvement in the industry, and passion for building strong solutions for the legal tech community,” said Litera CEO Avaneesh Marwaha. “This acquisition is a prime example of Litera’s ongoing commitment to expand our portfolio with mission-critical tools that integrate with native attorney workflows.”