Proptech Next Sense secures €11.5M for its smart building platform

Proptech startup Next Sense, has closed a €11.5 million Series A investment round.

Next Sense’s Smart Building platform integrates real-time monitoring, AI-driven controls, advanced building simulations, and professional services to help clients optimise energy usage, meet ESG standards, and improve occupant experiences. It addresses a critical challenge in real estate: reducing buildings’ 40 per cent share of global CO₂ emissions.

Next Sense enables clients to decarbonise their buildings across the entire lifecycle — leveraging simulations during pre-construction and redevelopment phases and optimising operations through AI-powered monitoring and control solutions. These services are enriched by regular customer success sessions, ensuring each client meets sustainability regulations like the EU CSRD while achieving the energy goals of the Paris Agreement.

Since the merger of EDGE Next and Sense by PHYSEE earlier this year, Next Sense has experienced exceptional growth, doubled its sales volume and significantly expanded its client base with over 150 high-profile real estate assets.

ABP and ETF Partners co-led the funding with additional participation from existing shareholders Edge, SHAPE Capital, and Timeless Investments.

Lodewijk Meens, senior portfolio manager at ABP Netherlands Energy Transition and Biodiversity Fund, shared:

“Next Sense's smart software brings buildings to life to innovatively control and optimise all systems in a building, creating significant positive environmental impacts.”

According to Tomer Strikovsky, Partner, ETF Partners, the built environment represents one of thj biggest challenges in reaching net zero targets.

" Next Sense’s platform stands out for its proven ability to deliver measurable energy reductions at scale. What impressed us most was not just the technology, but how they've made complex building optimisation accessible and actionable for property managers. With over 150 successful deployments showing consistent 20-30 per cent energy savings, they've demonstrated that smart building technology can drive both environmental impact and commercial returns.”

Lead image: Next Sense.