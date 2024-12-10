Express Tips – A Fintech Startup Set to Transform the $150B Market in 3 Years

When something truly changes the market, it's ideas that solve pressing problems in large segments and align with current trends. Express Tips is a platform that turns the process of leaving tips into an instant and contactless experience. Customers scan a QR code and, in a couple of clicks, express gratitude for excellent service by leaving a tip through Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a bank card—without the need to download an app or register. On the payment page, they can also leave feedback, which immediately reaches the organization.

Beneficial for Four Parties at Once

The uniqueness of this idea lies in the fact that it's not just a win-win but a Quad-Win. The solution benefits four parties simultaneously:

Customers find it convenient to leave tips without cash in 10 seconds, especially tourists, avoiding issues with currency conversion. Employees receive an additional source of income by being able to collect more tips. Establishments receive valuable feedback and improve their service. Express Tips earns revenue from each transaction.

For businesses, connecting to Express Tips takes no more than five minutes: the establishment registers on the platform, receives cards with QR codes, and is ready to accept cashless tips without additional expenses. It's very quick and simple.

Business Model

Express Tips operates on a model that removes the financial burden from businesses. There are no costs or subscriptions for employees and establishments; even the QR code materials and fund withdrawals to cards are free. A commission is charged when tips are paid, and the customer can choose who pays it: themselves or the establishment's employee.

Thanks to payment processing via Stripe, Express Tips is already available in 46 countries. The model involves pre-printed materials with QR codes in large quantities, which are linked to the establishment's account after registration and delivery. This allows for connecting an unlimited number of establishments in any region with minimal production and logistics costs.

The Team Behind the Growth

Express Tips boasts a dedicated team of over 12 professionals who are fully focused on driving robust growth. The team includes four shareholders who are seasoned professionals in SaaS startups and fintech, each with over 10 years of experience in European startups and business. Among them are Andrey Momot, Ilya Momot, Maksim Pivovar, and Roman Fedorov, who has over 10 years of experience as CFO of a major airline with 11,000 employees.

Additionally, the team comprises four sales agents based in Spain, the Netherlands, and Portugal, all with more than five years of experience in sales. They serve as the primary marketing force for entering the markets, connecting venues through personal visits and a tailored approach.

Achievements Multiply Across Europe

The platform has already secured a strong foothold across six European markets—Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Finland, Portugal, and Lithuania—enlisting a substantial roster of establishments. Employees at these connected venues report unprecedented tip volumes, far surpassing anything they’ve experienced before. According to the company’s CEO, Andrey Momot, this initial surge is merely the beginning; over time, they anticipate these figures will increase dramatically, further enriching staff earnings.

Startup Goals

By 2026 , Express Tips plans to connect at least 50,000 establishments to the platform, focusing on Spain and Portugal.

, Express Tips plans to connect at least 50,000 establishments to the platform, focusing on Spain and Portugal. By 2027 , Express Tips plans to conduct global scaling and have a large customer base in most European countries.

, Express Tips plans to conduct global scaling and have a large customer base in most European countries. By 2028, Express Tips aims to completely transform the tipping market in Europe and achieve revenue equal to 0.5% of the European tipping market, becoming a billion-dollar company.

Our Opinion

Express Tips is demonstrating hyper-growth: over the past two weeks, the company's valuation has doubled—from $4 million to $8 million.

Considering the goals, the team, the unique and easily scalable Quad-Win model, and the positive market reaction, our experts believe that the startup is highly likely to achieve the goals and become a unicorn.

After conducting market research, our experts found that the startup aligns with virtually all key trends and market sizes:

The current tipping market is estimated at $150 billion annually for 2023 and is expected to grow by 30% by 2027.

Over the past two years, the percentage of electronic transactions has doubled.

By 2027, electronic transactions in Europe are projected to account for 85% of all transactions.

The trend toward QR codes will continue to grow proportionally with ecological trends, further enhancing the solution's popularity.

Currently, there are no strong or large alternative solutions in the European market; however, there are successful companies in individual countries like England and Ukraine, where similar solutions exist but with slow growth rates exclusively in these markets.

Express Tips officially announced a week ago the opening of its second investment round. If you're looking for a startup to invest in, Express Tips might be an interesting option worth considering—as dozens of angel investors are already doing.

As soon as new updates about the project appear, we will publish them immediately, as we ourselves are watching this unique startup with great interest.