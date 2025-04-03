Creator platform Unravel secures $7M for video-driven holiday booking

AI-powered video commerce platform Unravel has secured $7M in Series A funding to streamline travel bookings.

The funding round was led by Nauta Capital with participation from Active Partners, Slingshot Ventures (with key investors such as Kees Koolen, former CEO & Chairman of Booking.com), and Olivier Bisserier (former CFO of Booking.com).

The company’s platform directs users via TikTok-style video content to booking services using AI technology. Unravel is attempting to capitalise on a shift in how people discover new destinations. Often, inspiration comes from creators sharing authentic experiences through video, most notably on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Unravel taps into this trend by making these videos directly shoppable, powered by artificial intelligence.

“The way people discover travel has changed. They don’t sift through endless search results—they get inspired by creators who are exploring the world and sharing their experiences. Unravel bridges that gap, turning creator-shot videos into seamless, AI-powered booking experiences,” said Vijay Anand, CEO & co-founder.

Unravel’s white-label platform is designed for businesses looking to integrate travel into their customer offerings. Banks, airlines, telecom companies, and insurers are increasingly seeking ways to embed travel into their ecosystems. Unravel’s platform enables them to launch creator-driven travel discovery and commerce.

The platform is in use by banks, insurers, and telecom operators across Asia and the Middle East, with plans for expansion into Europe and the UK.

“The rise of TikTok has had a massive influence on the way people experience content on mobile. That change has happened in parallel with banks, insurers and telcos adding travel to their list of perks or products offered to customers.

"Unravel has combined both of these market changes, with the addition of an AI booking assistant, to produce an incredibly popular white-label solution for customers looking to add new revenue streams. Now the team is looking to expand across Europe, and all of us at Nauta are so excited to support that journey,” added Carles Ferrer, General Partner at Nauta.