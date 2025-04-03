Bulgaria’s digital future: The quiet power behind innovation

Bulgaria’s tech ecosystem is rapidly emerging as a leading innovation hub in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), attracting significant investment and global recognition.

The recently published report Central and Eastern European startups 2025 - Spotlight on scaleups highlights the intensive and innovative growth of the Central and Eastern European startup ecosystem, which is now valued at €243 billion, showing a 24.6 per cent increase since 2022.

As a key player in this ecosystem, Bulgaria has contributed significantly to these numbers, producing major success stories such as Payhawk, EnduroSat, and Dronamics.

With strong government support, cutting-edge research institutes, and thriving innovation initiatives, Bulgaria is solidifying its position in AI, deep tech, and space technology. Coupled with a growing startup ecosystem, increasing investment, and a highly skilled workforce, Bulgaria is on track to become a major player in Europe’s tech landscape.

Here are ten companies that raised the most in 2024.