Bulgaria’s digital future: The quiet power behind innovation

Bulgaria’s tech ecosystem is rapidly emerging as a leading innovation hub in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), attracting significant investment and global recognition.
The recently published report
highlights the intensive and innovative growth of the Central and Eastern European startup ecosystem, which is now valued at €243 billion, showing a 24.6 per cent increase since 2022. Central and Eastern European startups 2025 - Spotlight on scaleups
As a key player in this ecosystem, Bulgaria has contributed significantly to these
numbers, producing major success stories such as , Payhawk , and EnduroSat . Dronamics
With strong government support, cutting-edge research institutes, and thriving innovation initiatives,
Bulgaria is solidifying its position in AI, deep tech, and space technology. Coupled with a growing startup ecosystem, increasing investment, and a highly skilled workforce, Bulgaria is on track to become a major player in Europe’s tech landscape.
Here are ten companies that raised the most in 2024.
1
Ampeco
Amount raised in 2024: $26M
AMPECO is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging management software, empowering energy companies, charge point operators, and e-mobility providers to launch and scale their own branded EV charging solutions.
Their cloud-based, hardware-agnostic platform manages charging infrastructure, revenue streams, and energy consumption, supporting various use cases such as public charging networks, multi-unit dwellings, and fleet charging. With over 150 customers, 95,000 charge points, and a team of 120+ members across six global locations, AMPECO is committed to driving EV charging innovation worldwide.
Ampeco secured a $26 million Series B funding round in 2024, bringing its total funding to $42 million since its 2019 launch.
2
Nasekomo
Amount raised in 2024: €8M
Nasekomo is a company specializing in sustainable protein production through insect bioconversion.
By utilizing Black Soldier Flies (BSF), Nasekomo transforms organic agro-industry by-products into high-quality proteins, oils, and fertilizers for the feed and agriculture sectors. Their product range includes whole dried larvae, defatted protein meal, insect oil, and organic-certified insect fertilizer.
The company emphasizes a circular economy approach, aiming to reduce environmental impact and promote sustainability in protein production.
In 2024, the company raised €8 million Series A in a round which will use to support its transition to a data-driven franchising business model.
3
Bianor Holding (now Wiser Technology)
Amount raised in 2024: €6.8M
Bianor Holding is a software development company, that unites a group of high-tech IT firms delivering high value-added software services to numerous technology leaders globally. It designs, develops, and operates mission-critical software solutions for prominent organizations across sectors such as automotive, aerospace and defence, telecommunications, and financial services.
The company received €6.8 million in 2024, to support the acceleration of the company’s growth and development through mergers and acquisitions in the region.
A few months later, the company signed agreements totalling €50 million to acquire 100% of Digital Lights and 51% of Prime Holding, with an option to purchase the remaining 49% in the future. These acquisitions led to the consolidation of Bianor's existing companies and the newly acquired firms under the new brand, Wiser Technology, enhancing its position as a leading high-tech software services provider in Europe.
4
Team-GPT
Amount raised in 2024: $4.5M
Team-GPT is an enterprise AI platform designed to facilitate seamless collaboration and knowledge sharing within organizations of all sizes. It offers a unified workspace where teams can organize AI-driven projects, utilize pre-built prompts and templates, and interact with various AI models to enhance productivity and innovation.
By integrating advanced AI capabilities with robust security measures, Team-GPT empowers organizations to harness artificial intelligence effectively, transforming operations and driving growth across various industries.
In 2024, Team-GPT secured $4.5 million in funding, underscoring the platform's value and potential in the enterprise AI landscape.
5
Evrotrust Technologies
Amount raised in 2024: €3.3M
Evrotrust is a company offering remote, qualified electronic identification and a comprehensive suite of trust services, including electronic signatures, e-delivery, e-timestamps, e-authorization, and validation.
Their solutions cater to various sectors such as financial services, public administration, telecommunications, and education, enabling clients to verify identities and sign documents securely and efficiently. As a Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP), Evrotrust ensures compliance with eIDAS regulations, providing a legally recognized digital equivalent to handwritten signatures.
In 2024, the company secured €3.3 million in funding to drive its global expansion and reinforce its position as a leader in digital identity verification.
6
Codery
Amount raised in 2024: €2.6M
Codery is a IT outsourcing company specializing in remote team building and Employer of Record (EOR) services. The company connects international businesses with top Eastern European tech talent. Codery's AI-driven platform streamlines recruitment, addressing common challenges such as high costs and complex bureaucracy.
In 2024, Codery secured a €2.6 million investment to expand its operations.
With a network of over 20,000 IT professionals, Codery continues to support companies in building and managing remote teams efficiently.
7
Smart Farm Robotix
Amount raised in 2024: €2.36M
Smart Farm Robotix is an agri-tech startup dedicated to providing sustainable and efficient weeding solutions for farmers.
The company has developed a fully autonomous, solar-powered weeding robot equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) to distinguish between crops and weeds. Utilizing both contact and non-contact methods, the robot effectively eliminates weeds, reducing the need for manual labour, herbicides, and heavy machinery in farming.
In 2024, Smart Farm Robotix secured a €2.4 million grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC) to further develop this innovative technology.
By offering a cost-effective, reliable, and fully automated weeding solution, Smart Farm Robotix aims to promote healthier crops and more sustainable farming practices.
8
Tiger Technology
Amount raised in 2024: €2M
Tiger Technology is a software development company specializing in hybrid cloud storage and data management solutions.
The company offers products like Tiger Bridge, which enable organizations to optimize their on-premises storage while integrating cloud services seamlessly. Serving industries such as media and entertainment, surveillance, healthcare, and enterprise IT, Tiger Technology focuses on enhancing data workflows without disrupting existing infrastructures.
In 2024, the company secured €2 million in a convertible loan.
9
Swipe.bg
Amount raised in 2024: €1.4M
Swipe.bg is online marketplace dedicated to the purchase and sale of refurbished smartphones.
The platform offers users a secure and efficient method to sell their used devices, which are then inspected, certified, and resold with a two-year warranty, ensuring quality and affordability for buyers.
Committed to promoting a circular economy, Swipe.bg serves both individual and corporate clients by extending the lifecycle of mobile devices.
In 2024, the company secured €1.4 million to expand its team and accelerate market growth.
10
LAM'ON
Amount raised in 2024: €500,000
LAM'ON is a company that specializes in manufacturing bio-based and compostable thermal laminating films and packaging foils.
Their product line includes LAM'ON Soft Gloss for paper and cardboard applications, and PACK'ON Classic and Shrink films for packaging in the beauty, beverage, and luxury sectors. These products aim to reduce environmental impact by offering sustainable alternatives to traditional petroleum-based plastics.
In 2024, LAM'ON secured €500,000 in funding to support its expansion across European markets.
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments