LAM'ON raises investment for bio-based packaging solutions

LAM'ON, a pioneer in bio-based and compostable laminating and packaging films, has raised investment from Eleven Ventures and Grigoriy Ananiev, Managing Director at Citibank.

With a focus on sustainability and cutting-edge technology, LAM'ON offers eco-friendly alternatives to conventional plastic packaging for various industries, including fresh produce, cosmetics, apparel, and logistics.

Earlier this year, LAM'ON successfully launched two of its flagship products:

PACK'ON Classic is a crystal-clear, compostable packaging film that offers a sustainable alternative to conventional plastic. Ideal for fresh produce, cosmetics, and apparel, PACK'ON Classic delivers high transparency, durability, and an environmentally friendly disposal option.

PACK'ON Shrink is a thermo shrink film designed for multipacks and product protection during shipping and logistics. Offering exceptional strength and flexibility, it is a cost-effective, eco-conscious solution for packaging and distribution.

With sustainability concerns remaining top of mind, players are committing themselves to ambitious targets in terms of their production and packaging, while the EU is also driving developments in this area with legislation such as its Plastics Levy.

The company’s products are already seeing positive reception, with several key industry players producing apparel and beer brewers, embracing the switch to sustainable alternatives as part of their broader sustainability initiatives.

"We are incredibly excited about this investment, which will allow us to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions in industries ranging from food and cosmetics to e-commerce and electronics," said Gergana Stancheva, Co-founder and COO of LAM'ON. "

Ivaylo Simov, Partner at Eleven, shared:

"We believe that the growing regulatory push, increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products, and the immense potential of the biodegradable plastics market create a perfect environment for LAM’ON to thrive.”

The investment will enhance LAM'ON's visibility and ramp up marketing efforts to engage new customers across Europe’s food and beverage, apparel and accessories, home goods and electronics packaging markets.

Lead image: LAM'ON. Photo: uncredited.