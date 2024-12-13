Cimeio signs $300M agreement, Sympower acquires Flextools, and Monzo's European plans

This week we tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €1.2 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇨🇭 Cimeio signs $300M agreement with Japanese pharma company

🇬🇧 Nscale raises $155M for AI-ready data centres and GPU infrastructure

🇩🇪 Investment API Upvest raises €100M Series C

🇫🇷 AQEMIA secures €94.9M to expand to the UK and accelerates molecular research

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 Berlin’s Zalando to acquire ABOUT YOU for €1.1B

🇩🇪 Emoving is taking over the insolvent Berlin-based e-cargo bike manufacturer Ono

🇳🇴 Sympower expands portfolio with Flextools acquisition

🇬🇧 LoopMe acquires Chartboost from Zynga

🇩🇪 The Bertelsmann Investments offshoot Embrace is taking over the e-learning platform Vocanto

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 KHP Ventures launches new fund for mental health startups

🇵🇱 Poland’s PFR Ventures pumps €63M into these 5 new Polish VC funds

💰 Brussels-based Syndicate One closes debut fund at €6.5M; becomes the first investment firm with backing from four governmental funds

💸 Buenavista and Columbus launch a new €100M fund for the health sector

🗞️ In other (important) news

🏗️ Built world tech defies funding downturn with over $21B in investment in 2024

🪪 Cybersecurity of connected objects strengthened by the European Union

Europe’s traveltech ecosystem: Redefining the travel experience

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Circular fashion startup TRUSS secures £300,000 from FIGR

🇪🇪 Askel.ai launches with €380,000 pre-seed round

🇵🇱 Vivid Mind raises $200,000 for innovative dementia detection

🇩🇰 Kiku closed an angel round and receives a total of €500,000

🇨🇿 Mental health startup Elin.ai secures €1M pre-seed

🇩🇪 ARC Intelligence raises €1M for SME data analysis platform