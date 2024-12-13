Cimeio signs $300M agreement, Sympower acquires Flextools, and Monzo's European plans

This week we tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €1.2 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇨🇭 Cimeio signs $300M agreement with Japanese pharma company
🇬🇧 Nscale raises $155M for AI-ready data centres and GPU infrastructure
🇩🇪 Investment API Upvest raises €100M Series C
🇫🇷 AQEMIA secures €94.9M to expand to the UK and accelerates molecular research
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇪 Berlin’s Zalando to acquire ABOUT YOU for €1.1B
🇩🇪 Emoving is taking over the insolvent Berlin-based e-cargo bike manufacturer Ono
🇳🇴 Sympower expands portfolio with Flextools acquisition
🇬🇧 LoopMe acquires Chartboost from Zynga
🇩🇪 The Bertelsmann Investments offshoot Embrace is taking over the e-learning platform Vocanto
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💸 KHP Ventures launches new fund for mental health startups
🇵🇱 Poland’s PFR Ventures pumps €63M into these 5 new Polish VC funds
💰 Brussels-based Syndicate One closes debut fund at €6.5M; becomes the first investment firm with backing from four governmental funds
💸 Buenavista and Columbus launch a new €100M fund for the health sector
🗞️ In other (important) news
🏗️ Built world tech defies funding downturn with over $21B in investment in 2024
🪪 Cybersecurity of connected objects strengthened by the European Union
Europe’s traveltech ecosystem: Redefining the travel experience
📡 Recommended reads and listens
💸 Monzo takes its “mission into Europe in 2025”
👓 Digital inaccessibility impacts 1 in 4 users: DevAlly is making the Web accessible for all
👎 When layoffs go wrong: a cautionary tale in poor communication
👍 Not solo: How Xolo aims to help Dutch solopreneurs with its comprehensive business management platform
🇪🇺 The dominance of European tech conferences is being challenged by MENA
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 Circular fashion startup TRUSS secures £300,000 from FIGR
🇪🇪 Askel.ai launches with €380,000 pre-seed round
🇵🇱 Vivid Mind raises $200,000 for innovative dementia detection
🇩🇰 Kiku closed an angel round and receives a total of €500,000
🇨🇿 Mental health startup Elin.ai secures €1M pre-seed
🇩🇪 ARC Intelligence raises €1M for SME data analysis platform
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments