Estonia-based Askel.ai launches with €380,000 Pre-Seed round

Estonia-based workflow automation SaaS Askel.ai has raised €380,000 in pre-seed funding whilst preparing to launch. The funding round, led by Superangel, included ProcessOut co-founder Manuel Huez, Matrix partner Patrick Malatack, Veriff co-founder Janer Gorohhov, and Ott Kaukver, former CTO of Checkout.com and Twilio, and tech executive of Skype.

The company offers a platform that enables SaaS companies to embed automation directly into their products without writing any code, reducing the burden on engineering teams; non-technical end-users can automate repetitive tasks with Askel.ai’s solution by describing desired outcomes in natural and simple language.

Angel investor Manuel Huez commented:

"I was super excited when I was offered a spot in Askel’s angel round. With a team experienced in all stages of scaling a company and with AI agents maturing into a technology that can be used to create meaningful products and solve specific problems, Askel has what it takes to streamline any company operation’s busywork.“

"At Twilio, we saw how inefficiencies in back-office operations hindered the ability to scale growth," commented Joosep Kõljalg, former Twilio engineering director and founder of Askel.ai.

“Askel.ai solves this by making automation easy and cost-effective for everyone. Rather than adding another tool into the mix, we embed automation directly where the work is being done.”

The platform’s pilot customers report significant benefits, reducing the time spent on task completion up to 10 times.

"We see a future where anyone, no matter their tech savviness, can use simple, everyday language to create AI agents that handle their repetitive tasks—doing them faster, more accurately, and around the clock,“ Kõljalg added.