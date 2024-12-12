Europe’s traveltech ecosystem: Redefining the travel experience

Traveltech companies in Europe are transforming the way people travel, offering innovative solutions that enhance the entire travel experience. From booking and itinerary management to personalized recommendations and seamless transportation, these companies are leveraging cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to drive the future of travel.
As we look ahead to 2025, we can expect further innovation in the sector. Advances in AI, automation, and seamless integration of services will provide even more personalized and frictionless travel experiences. Sustainable travel technology, such as carbon footprint tracking and eco-friendly options, will likely become a central focus.
Here are ten traveltech companies that raised the most in the first three quarters of 2024.
1
TravelPerk (Spain)
TravelPerk is a SaaS platform revolutionizing the future of business travel.
Designed to balance freedom for travellers with control for companies, its all-in-one solution streamlines the travel process, saving time, money, and hassle for everyone involved.
With access to an industry-leading travel inventory, robust management tools, 24/7 customer support, and state-of-the-art technology wrapped in a user-friendly design, TravelPerk empowers organizations to optimize their travel experiences.
In the first nine months of 2024, the company closed two rounds collecting around €220 million.
2
Mews (Netherlands)
Mews is a cutting-edge cloud-based hospitality management platform designed to empower modern hoteliers to enhance performance, boost revenue, and deliver exceptional guest experiences.
The company partners with forward-thinking hoteliers who embrace innovation and challenge the status quo. By leveraging their platform, hoteliers are reimagining physical spaces, services, and guest experiences to create something extraordinary. Additionally, every guest experience is under the spotlight, with reviews just a click away.
This year, the company raised $210 million across two funding rounds, which will be used to accelerate its M&A program and strengthen its position as a market leader.
3
Exoticca (Spain)
Exoticca is an online tour operator that helps travelers around the globe turn their dream journeys into reality.
Exoticca creates expertly crafted travel packages that combine unforgettable experiences with exceptional value. Using innovative technology and a seamless booking process, the company makes exploring the farthest corners of the earth effortless.
With long-standing partnerships with trusted local providers, Exoticca ensures worry-free travel to unique destinations you never knew existed.
The company secured €64 million across two funding rounds to enhance its platform, leveraging AI to improve its product offerings, elevate customer experiences, and increase profitability for its partners.
4
Civitatis (Spain)
Civitatis is a leading marketplace for tours and activities, recognized as a benchmark in the Spanish entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Profitable from its first year, the company continues to grow rapidly, driven by digitalization, technological innovation, and a customer-centric approach.
With a curated catalogue of global activities, an easy booking process, and exceptional customer experiences, Civitatis has earned the trust of its users.
The company raised $50 million to support the expansion of its offerings and meet the needs of its rapidly growing customer base.
5
Bizaway (Italy)
BizAway is a corporate travel agency and technology company with offices in Italy, Spain, Albania, and the UAE.
The company offers an all-in-one platform designed to streamline every aspect of business travel. Developed by a team of professionals, BizAway transforms outdated and time-consuming processes into fast, easily manageable tasks through continuous updates and innovation.
Their platform combines sophistication with user-friendly design, making business travel simpler and more efficient.
The company recently secured €35 million in funding to accelerate growth in its existing markets and expand into new ones.
6
Nory (Ireland)
Nory is a company dedicated to helping restaurant businesses succeed every day.
Understanding the challenges of tight margins and high stress in the industry, Nory provides a product designed to streamline operations and drive success.
Nory was created to eliminate the frustration of using multiple systems and manual processes. Instead of another complicated spreadsheet, Nory offers a fast, scalable solution with the intelligence and usability needed to help restaurant teams make better decisions and improve performance. Ultimately, Nory gives businesses more time to focus on what truly matters—serving customers and creating unforgettable experiences.
The company has raised $16 million, which will use to accelerate product development and international expansion.
7
Tevalis (UK)
Tevalis is a provider of EPOS, enterprise, and integrated technology solutions for the global hospitality sector.
Specializing in connected technology, the company develops innovative hardware and software in-house, offering both on-premise and enterprise systems tailored to businesses of all sizes.
With over 3,000 global clients and more than 8,500 systems installed worldwide, Tevalis is a trusted partner in digital transformation, delivering powerful solutions designed to meet and exceed business goals.
In June, the company secured an investment of £11.5 million.
8
Essentialist (Spain)
Essentialist is a leading expert in the digital travel industry, focused on delivering personalized and unforgettable travel experiences.
The company connects top travel experts with cutting-edge technology to offer exceptional service in a seamless, efficient way.
With offices in New York, Palma de Mallorca, and Mexico City, Essentialist is supported by a team of dedicated travel designers and an extensive network of travel writers. Through innovative technology and a growing travel intelligence network, Essentialist transforms the way the global community of discerning travellers experience the world.
The company secured $10 million, which will be invested in brand development, ongoing innovation for product curation and automation, strengthening its DTC business, and scaling its B2B channel.
9
Daytrip (Czech Republic)
Daytrip is a company that offers a better way to travel between cities than traditional public transport.
Daytrip provides door-to-door rides in private cars with professional, English-speaking drivers, and the option to visit curated sightseeing stops, turning travel days into unforgettable experiences.
Daytrip offers the easiest and most convenient way to book rides in over 130 countries on a single platform. Their fully customizable booking tool allows the arrangement of transportation from any location to any destination.
The company raised $10 million in funding to support Daytrip’s international expansion, including entering the U.S. market, enhancing its platform, and building strategic partnerships with key industry leaders.
10
Naboo (France)
Naboo is a corporate seminar booking platform that offers a streamlined alternative to traditional event agencies.
Its all-in-one platform connects businesses to a network of 3,000 certified partners, with every service and location thoroughly audited by the Naboo team.
Designed for companies of all sizes and industries, Naboo allows for instant bookings of everything needed for corporate off-sites, including accommodation, workspaces, catering, activities, and transportation.
The company raised €7.5 million to enhance its platform, with a focus on integrating artificial intelligence and expanding its presence across Europe.
