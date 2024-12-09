Nscale raises $155M for AI-ready data centres and GPU infrastructure

AI hyperscaler Nscale has raised $155 million in Series A, bringing its funding to over $185 million.

Nscale develops sustainable AI-ready data centres, deploys massive-scale GPU infrastructure, and delivers high-performance AI cloud services. This full-stack approach enables Nscale to co-design the data centre and GPU supercluster infrastructure with speed, performance, and efficiency on AI workloads.

Since launching from stealth in May 2024, Nscale has experienced insatiable demand for AI infrastructure, quickly growing its pipeline of greenfield data centres across Europe and North America from 300MW to 1.3GW, with 120MW planned for 2025 development.

These sites will be designed from the ground up to support large supercluster deployments for global hyperscalers and LLM platforms, leveraging the latest advancements in closed-loop direct liquid cooling to deliver maximum performance and efficiency, while minimising environmental impact.

The hyperscaler can deliver bespoke GPU clusters at any scale for governments, AI scale-ups, and global enterprises.

“The AI market is scaling rapidly, and so are we,” comments Joshua Payne, CEO of Nscale.

“Nscale manages every layer of infrastructure in the value chain to meet the intensive needs of large-scale AI customers. In particular, the largest risk to the market's ability to scale is the large contiguous tranches of electricity required to power these large GPU superclusters.

Nscale has a 1.3GW pipeline of sites in our portfolio, allowing us to design the data centre, supercluster, and cloud environment end-to-end for our customers from the ground up. This means we can deploy bespoke GPU clusters tailored to customers’ requirements, do this faster than competitors and at any scale, all while delivering superior unit economics.”

In addition, Nscale is launching a public cloud service in Q1 2025 that will provide developers access to purpose-built inference and training solutions in a flexible development environment.

Sandton Capital Partners led the funding, with participation from Kestrel, Bluesky Asset Management, and Florence Capital.

According to Rael Nurick, co-founder at Sandton Capital Partners:

“With a notable founder track record, established industry partnerships, and a unique vertically integrated approach, Nscale is building the hyperscale AI platform to power enterprise AI at scale.”

Lead image: Nscale. Photo: uncredited.