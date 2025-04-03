Fairly Made raises €15M to help fashion brands analyse their supply chains

French fashiontech scaleup Fairly Made has secured €15M in a new funding round led by BNP Paribas' Solar Impulse Venture Fund, GET Fund, ETF Partners, and Frenchfounders.

This new investment will allow Fairly Made to further develop its SaaS platform, expand its team of experts, and accelerate global expansion.

The platform allows brands to assess the environmental and social impact of their products. One of the key features of this platform is the creation of digital passports for products, which offer consumers detailed information on raw material origins, manufacturing processes, and the environmental footprint of each item.

“Developing a robust SaaS platform allows us to support brands in addressing the environmental and social challenges of tomorrow. By combining traceability, ecodesign, and consumer transparency, we are equipping the fashion industry with the tools needed to drive meaningful change,” said Laure Betsch, co-founder.

In 2023, the company opened an office in Milan. Backed by new funding, the company is now entering a crucial phase of global growth.

The company has attracted clients including major fashion brands such as Versace, LVMH, Paul Smith, SMCP, ba&sh, Another Tomorrow, A.P.C., and Courrèges.

“After six years of growth, our international expansion reflects our ambition to become the global leader in sustainable fashion,” said Camille Le Gal, Co-founder of Fairly Made. “We are proud to support brands worldwide in their transition toward greater transparency and responsibility.”

“Once a nice-to-have, supply chain visibility has now become a critical first step in implementing sustainable practices. Fairly Made leverages its cutting-edge SaaS platform to deliver transparency and traceability at scale,” said Laura Wirsztel, Partner at BNP Paribas Solar Impulse Venture Fund.