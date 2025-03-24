European tech weekly recap: More than 75 tech funding deals worth over €866M

Last week, we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €866 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumors, and related news stories across Europe.

The Tech.eu Summit London 2025 is just around the corner, happening on March 25-26 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre. Explore the Agenda to discover what’s in store! This year’s event will spotlight artificial intelligence, fintech, climate tech, and sustainable technology, along with other groundbreaking innovations. Panels on EU Inc and Project Europe will explore startup policies and investment trends. Plus, this year, startups will take center stage—presenting their ideas between expert panels and discussions.