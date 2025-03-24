Türkiye’s FERASET raises $4.5M to power the future of AI-driven consumer apps

Turkish developer and marketer of AI-powered consumer apps FERASET, has secured $4.5 million Seed investment from Play Ventures and e2vc.

Headquartered in Istanbul, FERASET specialises in AI-driven mobile applications across design, video, music, photo, and utility categories.

Its apps include Hexa, Livensa, Aura, and Music AI.

The company has already reached a milestone of more than 2 million downloads per month, and this number continues to grow at an accelerating pace.

Türkiye, known for its booming mobile gaming ecosystem and strong talent pool, is now poised to play a significant role in the AI consumer apps. The expertise gained from mobile gaming is translating into this emerging field, with FERASET at the forefront.

Co-founder and CEO H. Burak Demir — who previously led a successful exit in the mobile gaming space — has joined forces with fellow industry veterans to channel their expertise into building the next generation of AI-powered consumer applications.

While AI consumer apps on mobile are still in their early stages and the industry is yet to see its first unicorn, the increasing retention trends indicate that this is set to become a long-lasting and scalable business.

According to H. Burak Demir, Co-founder & CEO of FERASET:

“We are witnessing a paradigm shift in AI-powered consumer applications, and FERASET is positioned to lead this movement. “With the backing of Play Ventures and e2vc, we will continue to push the boundaries of AI innovation, scale our operations, and bring groundbreaking AI products to a global audience.”

Harri Manninen, Founding Partner at Play Ventures, shared:

“We’re excited to back FERASET as they combine their deep expertise in mobile gaming to the rapidly growing AI consumer app space. At Play Ventures, we see immense potential in this intersection of AI, gaming, and consumer, and FERASET is perfectly positioned to lead the charge.”

According to Enis Hulli, General Partner at e2vc:

"We’ve been prolific investors in both mobile gaming and enterprise AI. It was about time we focused on the intersection of the two, and the FERASET co-founding team was the best we’ve seen in the field, combining diverse experience in mobile product development, marketing, and enterprise AI."

This investment will fuel FERASET’s growth by expanding its team across Türkiye, accelerating the development of new AI applications, and enhancing its existing portfolio. A significant portion of the funding will also be used to scale marketing efforts, increasing both app downloads and global subscriber growth.

Lead image: FERASET: Photo: uncredited.