Agave Games, Turkish creator of 'Find My Cat,' secures $18M Series A

The funds will be used to expand the team and produce new games, with plans for two releases next year.
Cate Lawrence 4 hours ago
Turkish mobile gaming startup Agave Games has raised $18 million Series A funding. This brings the company’s funding to $25.5 million with a post-money valuation of around $100 million. 

The company was founded by former high school friends and now experienced game developers – Alper Oner, Burak Kar, Baran Terzioglu and Oguzhan Merdivenli.

It published a Where’s Wally-style game in August this year,  which was downloaded 10 million times in its first quarter. 

Felix Capital and Balderton Capital co-led the round with E2VC participating. All three are returning investors. 

Balderton Capital, previously participated in now unicorn Dream Games’ seed round, and counts Codemasters, Big Fish Games, Mojiworks, Natural Motion, and Wooga amongst its portfolio.

Image: Find my Cat mobile game.

Turkey is known for its leading gaming ecosystem, with a focus on mobile and AI-driven game development. Spyke Games secured $50 million in April 2024, bringing their total funding to over $100 million, and we also saw the funding of Grand Games ($3 million). Mage Games received ($3.5 million), and Fuse Games ($2 million).

Agave Games, Turkish creator of 'Find My Cat,' secures $18M Series A
