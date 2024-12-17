Meight raises €3.4M to for its freight management trucking platform

Meight Secures €3.4 Million in Funding led by Cusp Capital to Automate Transport Management in Europe

Intelligent transport platform provider Meight has secured €3.4 million in financing.

Launched in 2021, Meight has developed a platform that helps trucking companies run paperless and automated operations across Europe. Designed for easy setup and seamless integration, Meight’s platform supports companies at every step, from route planning to reporting, ensuring faster, more efficient, and greener freight management.

The platform serves the underdogs, the untapped 95 per cent of carriers, predominantly family-owned businesses, helping them embrace digital transformation for greater efficiency and competitiveness.

The platform's user-friendly interface brings together every stage of the freight process— from booking and dispatch, to route-planning and real-time monitoring in Autopilot. Meight’s technology not only optimises routes and reduces unnecessary trips, but also paves the way for paperless and automated operations across Europe.

Cusp Capital led the funding, which is also backed by Grupo Lusiaves, Faber and EIT Urban Mobility.

According to Dr Maximilian Rowoldt, General Partner at Cusp Capital:

“Road freight carriers are the backbone of logistics, with over 500k carriers moving 77 per cent of inland freight in Europe alone. Meight empowers the operations of road carriers with a first-of-its-kind system of intelligence and provides direct ROI for customers via their patented fuel savings feature."

Top logistics companies across Europe are already using Meight’s solution, and with this new funding, the company plans to accelerate growth, add new capabilities to its platform, and continue its mission to build the future of trucking.

This latest round of funding will enable the company to scale its platform and introduce new features to further automate and optimise the freight management process for small carriers and enterprise customers.

Lead image: Meight CEO Luis Mendes and CTO Antonio Reis. Photo: uncredited.