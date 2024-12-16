Cycle Insurer Bikmo raises £4.75M and announces key partnerships

Cycle insurer Bikmo has raised an additional £4.75 million in growth funding

Bikmo provides comprehensive insurance for bikes, gear and cyclists across the UK, Ireland, Germany and Austria. Its remote team of 55 spans 10 countries, connected by a shared passion and love for cycling.

Accompanying the funding is the announcement of several new key partnerships.

According to David George, CEO at Bikmo:

“With fresh global experience in our new leadership talent and strong partnerships with the likes of Cycling UK, the ACT and Trek, we’re setting ourselves up to deliver even more value to cyclists and bike businesses, making insurance simpler and more accessible for everyone who loves to ride.”

Bikmo also announces the appointment of Steven Mendel, former CEO and co-founder of ManyPets, as Chair (subject to FCA approval).

Earlier this year, Ben Thompson, ex-Director of Global Business Development at Komoot, was appointed Chief Growth Officer. Gemma Germains, formerly Canyon’s Global Head of Digital Experience Design, joins as Chief Experience Officer.

Kelvin Reader, Investment Director at Puma Growth Partners, shared that the investment will help Bikmo accelerate growth across Europe, secure new partnerships and expand its commercial insurance offerings:

“It also marks our ongoing commitment to support companies based in the North West. Having set up a Manchester office to expand our presence in the North headed up by Investment Director, Mark Lyons, we continue to be excited by the quality of the scale-up businesses developing within the region.”

Lead image: Bikmo. Photo: uncredited.









