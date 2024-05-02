Turkish game developer Spyke Games secures $50M

Turkish mobile game developer Spyke Games today received an investment of approximately $50 million from Moon Ac:ve, a company focused on game development.

Founded in 2020, Spyke Games has developed games such as Royal Riches, Blitz Busters and Tile Busters.

With a $ 55 million seed investment from Griffin Gaming Partners in January 2022 — the largest Seed round up until then for a startup out of Turkey, this brings the company’s funding to over $100.

Moon Ac:ve will own 15.86 per cent of Spyke Games' shares.