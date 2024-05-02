Gaming

Turkish game developer Spyke Games secures $50M

Spyke creates highly engaging emotional experiences through data-driven game design.
Cate Lawrence 14 hours ago
Turkish game developer Spyke Games secures $50M
Send email Copy link

Turkish mobile game developer Spyke Games today received an investment of approximately $50 million from Moon Ac:ve,  a company focused on game development.

Founded in 2020, Spyke Games has developed games such as Royal Riches, Blitz Busters and Tile Busters.

With a $ 55 million seed investment from Griffin Gaming Partners in  January 2022 — the largest Seed round up until then for a startup out of Turkey, this brings the company’s funding to over $100.

Moon Ac:ve will own 15.86 per cent of  Spyke Games' shares. 

 
Turkish game developer Spyke Games secures $50M
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All