Startups Take Main Stage: Startups On Stage at the Tech.eu Summit London 2025

Join the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 on March 25-26 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre for a chance to connect with leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors. This year, startups will take the main stage, presenting their ideas between expert panels and discussions.

The Tech.eu Summit London 2025, one of Europe's most prestigious tech events, is just around the corner. Unlike previous years, where startups had a dedicated stage, this year they will showcase their innovative solutions directly on the main stage, reaching a broader audience of investors, industry leaders, and fellow entrepreneurs. Startups selected from hundreds of applications from across Europe will take the stage.

In previous announcements, we revealed some of the key speakers for Tech.eu Summit London. This year's summit will feature over 50 prominent entrepreneurs, investors, and tech leaders from across the global tech ecosystem.

A Unique Opportunity for Startups

Startups will have the chance to take the main stage, delivering their pitches to a room full of decision-makers. Each startup will have 3 minutes to present, followed by a 3-minute Q&A session. This is not a competition, but rather an opportunity to provide guidance and feedback in an open, informative setting.

With startups now integrated into the main event, they will gain increased exposure and networking opportunities, allowing them to connect with investors, potential partners, and customers in a high-impact environment.

Startups taking the stage at the Tech.eu Summit London 2025

What to Expect at the Tech.eu Summit London 2025:

More than 1,200 forward-thinkers from the global tech scene

Startups presenting directly on the main stage

Dedicated time slots for startup pitches between panel discussions

Exclusive networking opportunities with top investors and industry leaders

The Tech.eu Summit London 2025 will be a platform for Europe's brightest startups to connect with global investors. Don't miss this opportunity to showcase your vision and gain valuable exposure. Secure your spot today! To attend the Tech.eu Summit London 2025, you can purchase tickets here.

