Polish healthtech Jutro Medical raises €12M for telehealth platform

Jutro Medical, which provides a platform integrating online and offline care, has raised €12M in Series A led by KAYA VC and RIO ASI, with participation from existing investor Inovo VC.

Jutro Medical offers primary healthcare services in Poland, providing both in-person and online medical consultations. Its services include free medical care under the National Health Fund (NFZ), with no-queue appointments available for family doctors and general practitioners. They have clinics across multiple cities and also provide e-prescriptions, medical leave notes, and referrals through their app. The service is designed to be convenient, allowing patients to access healthcare from home or at the clinic.

The platform supports chronic disease management, preventive care, and patient support, ensuring a comprehensive healthcare experience. Jutro Medical emphasizes accessibility and convenience, with a focus on utilizing technology to enhance patient care.

Medical AI agents have been built on top of Jutro Medical’s proprietary electronic health record system, developed by the company from its inception to securely store patient data. Initially, these processes were performed by human agents during intake interviews before doctor consultations, ensuring the workflow was tested and validated through human interactions before being transitioned to AI.

“When you break down complex healthcare delivery into hundreds of tasks done daily by the doctors and medical staff, you discover that only a tiny part of these tasks have anything to do with medicine and health. We’ve been dissecting these processes and turning them into skills that we can teach AI agents, so they can handle them end-to-end, shifting all operational tasks and red tape from human to AI. We are building medical AI agents who can take over all these tasks from doctors, allowing them to finally practice medicine”, said Adam Janczewski, CEO & Founder of Jutro Medical.

To ensure safety, medical AI agents are supervised by doctors, who remain solely responsible for medical decisions and analyzing information gathered by AI. All patient data remains private and secure, as the LLM models powering the AI agents are developed and hosted internally by Jutro Medical.

“AI will benefit incumbents, and Adam has positioned Jutro Medical to capture maximum value as the technology matures. He has quietly tested what’s possible using LLMs, with 30 people acting as medical agents, to map processes directly into the company’s proprietary electronic health record system. We’re excited to partner with Adam and his team as they transform healthcare services into AI-powered software products, directly benefiting patients and doctors.” says Karel Zheng, Partner at KAYA VC.