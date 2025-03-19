Kaiko Systems raises €6M Series A for maritime intelligence

Kaiko Systems, a provider of AI-driven frontline intelligence for the maritime industry, has raised a €6M Series A funding round led by Hi inov and Flashpoint Venture Growth, with continued support from Motion Ventures.

Its total funding is now €9M. The new funding round will accelerate Kaiko's expansion into new markets, advance product development to incorporate more extensive AI capabilities, and solidify its role in enhancing safety, compliance, and efficiency in asset-heavy industries.

Kaiko Systems offers an AI-powered maritime operations platform designed to optimise vessel performance, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce operational costs. The platform leverages advanced data analytics and machine learning to provide actionable insights, helping shipping companies and maritime operators make informed decisions about their fleet management. With a focus on real-time data, Kaiko Systems aims to improve safety, reduce environmental impact, and streamline operations within the maritime industry.

The platform offers several key features to support maritime operations. These include real-time monitoring of vessel performance, fuel consumption, and engine efficiency, allowing operators to optimize routes and reduce fuel costs. Kaiko Systems also provides predictive maintenance capabilities, identifying potential issues before they lead to breakdowns, which helps minimize downtime. Additionally, it integrates environmental data to ensure compliance with regulations and reduce emissions. The system’s AI-driven insights support decision-making by offering tailored recommendations for operational improvements, contributing to more sustainable and cost-effective maritime operations.

The importance of resilient and efficient operations has been growing, as recent geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions have exposed vulnerabilities in maritime logistics, underlining the need for real-time operational intelligence and predictive maintenance to ensure continuity

"The maritime industry is under immense pressure to modernise amidst global uncertainties and operational challenges," said Fabian Fussek, CEO and Co-Founder of Kaiko Systems. "This funding allows us to enhance our AI-driven capabilities, expand into new territories, and equip frontline teams with the tools to operate more safely and efficiently."

"Kaiko Systems is addressing critical challenges in the maritime industry by bridging the gap between frontline teams and strategic decision-makers through intelligent data," said Julius Jürging, Partner at Hi inov. “Its platform offers a competitive advantage for shipowners seeking operational resilience and efficiency in a complex regulatory landscape."

Tony Fedorov, Partner at Flashpoint Venture Growth, added:

"The need for digitisation is long overdue in maritime and other asset-heavy industries, and Kaiko Systems is uniquely positioned to lead this change. The team's deep industry expertise and AI-driven approach make them an invaluable partner for the sector."

Photo by John Simmons