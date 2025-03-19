DevOps automation mogenius gets €500k boost, as it slashes error resolution time by up to 60%

D11Z Ventures Increases Seed Round for DevOps Provider mogenius to 3 Million Euros

German DevOps startup mogenius has raised another funding round with D11Z Ventures, extending its Seed financing round of €2.5 million to €3 million.

The increasing use of cloud and hybrid infrastructures has significantly increased the complexity of operating software in recent years.

mogenius optimises and automates operations of cloud-native software across the organisation, making it simpler and more efficient for dev teams.

Developers and DevOps teams often spend more than half of their time on infrastructure and administrative tasks.

The mogenius Kubernetes manager makes onboarding developers of all experience levels easy.

Using mogenius, Kubernetes workspaces, resources and objects can be grouped and assigned to individual teams for monitoring and management.

Teams receive key metrics, logs, and the status of all resources in their Kubernetes clusters and can intervene in problems with comprehensive self-service functions.

A developer with the appropriate access rights can, for example, independently resolve issues and make configuration adjustments. This eliminates manual process steps, reduces support effort, and increases operational security. Additionally, teams can save up to 60 per cent of their time in identifying and resolving errors.

According to Gerr

it Schumann, CEO of mogenius: "D11Z, with its long-term focus on digitalisation, cloud, and AI, fits very well with our vision of making the use of cloud-native technologies more economical for companies."

Jan Ludwig, Investment Manager at D11Z, states:



"We invest in highly innovative technology startups with long-term significant growth potential. mogenius convinced us, as they offer companies in Europe a genuine platform for modernising DevOps (Development Operations) with their solution. The demand is already high today and will increase rapidly in the future."

Lead image: mogenius.




