PULSETRAIN secures €6.1M to extend EV battery lifespan by 80 per cent and boost efficiency

Batterytech startup PULSETRAIN has raised €6.1 million Seed investment. financing to drive a paradigm shift in electromobility through innovation.

Conventional battery systems typically focus on isolated components. PULSETRAIN takes a holistic approach, integrating the functions of the Battery Management System (BMS), the inverter, and the charging electronics into a highly integrated "In-Battery" solution.

At its core is a multilevel inverter, which enables more efficient energy utilisation through a combination of hardware and software.

With just one standardised electronic system and the use of AI, the entire powertrain is integrated inside the battery housing, eliminating several commonly used components and delivering greater resource efficiency.

According to Thomas Plaschko, co-founder of PULSETRAIN:

"Today’s powertrain technologies originate from traditional electrical engineering, while battery systems have their roots in chemistry. Additionally, a significant software component is required to control battery-powered vehicles. PULSETRAIN unites these three fields of expertise, developing a new, more powerful, software-driven architecture designed for e-mobility. We reduce weight, increase battery lifespan, and simultaneously lower costs. This allows manufacturers to produce lighter, more efficient, and cost-optimised vehicles, while our product’s technological openness enables them to tailor it precisely to their needs. This makes us unique in the market.”

Further, PULSETRAIN’s technology delivers up to 80 per cent longer lifespan for EV batteries, the equivalent of lasting 18 years instead of 10, while reducing thermal risks.

That means manufacturers can build more powerful electric vehicles at lower costs while also making them safer. In a highly competitive market, this is a top priority for manufacturers.

PULSETRAIN is initially focusing on the electrification of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

The company is also working on the implementation of a multilevel platform for AI-based real-time data analysis, opening up entirely new possibilities in fleet management, intelligent charging control, and the bi-directional integration of vehicles into the power grid.

PULSETRAIN was founded by Leopold König, co-founder of CustomCells, Thomas Plaschko, founder of enfas, and Niclas Lehnert, co-founder of BAVERTIS. Together, the founding team brings decades of expertise in the battery sector and in building successful technology companies, as well as an extensive network in the industry.

The financing, led by Vsquared Ventures and Planet A, with participation from Climate Club, will accelerate product development as the company prepares to industrialise and scale.

Patrick Tucci, Principal at Vsquared Ventures, says:

"PULSETRAIN delivers the disruptive innovation that will enable the Western automotive industry to remain competitive in the highly contested global market. Given the latest advancements in semiconductor technology and AI, now is the perfect moment to bring and scale this technology in the market.”

Nick de la Forge, General Partner at Planet A, says:

"PULSETRAIN solves one of the biggest barriers to full-scale EV adoption today: performance. The team’s technology dramatically enhances battery efficiency, making EVs better, cheaper, and truly competitive. With resource efficiency and sustainable supply chains at the heart of the EU’s agenda for clean industrial growth, PULSETRAIN is positioned to play an instrumental role in accelerating the transition."

Lead image: PULSETRAIN. Photo: uncredited.