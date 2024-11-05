Xavveo raises $8.6M Seed for AV sensor tech

Xavveo, a startup focused on advancing autonomous vehicle sensor technology, has closed its $8.6M Seed round. The round was co-led by Vsquared Ventures and imec.xpand, two funds specialised in deep tech, and will allow Xavveo to further develop its proprietary photonic distributed radar system.

The seed round funding will be used to further develop Xavveo’s distributed Photonic Radar system, expand the engineering team, and support key partnerships with automakers and technology integrators. Xavveo's technology is also poised to impact adjacent markets, including industrial, defence, consumer, and medical sectors.

Xavveo's RADAR sensors around the vehicle providing LIDAR-like native angular resolution of <0.1° to detect obstacles and navigate complex environments in all weather conditions such as fog or heavy rain. This has the potential to address the severe limitations of existing autonomous vehicle sensors such as LIDAR and vision sensors, which are causing autonomous vehicles to operate in restricted environments only and to be less reliable and safe compared to human-driven cars.

"Autonomous vehicles represent one of the most complex engineering challenges of our time," said Dr. Sven Otte, CEO of Xavveo. "Once fully deployed, AVs will democratize mobility and significantly reduce carbon emissions. We are thrilled to have Vsquared and imec.xpand, two funds with a lot of expertise in the deep tech sphere, on board."

"We are thrilled to back Xavveo and their game-changing approach to autonomous driving," commented Michael Jobst, Director Principal at Vsquared Ventures. "Their distributed photonic radar system is set to become a critical enabler of the future of mobility, and we believe they have the talent and vision to bring this to the forefront of the industry."